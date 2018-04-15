People won’t disqualify Nawaz Sharif: Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that the people will not disqualify Nawaz Sharif after the former premier was banned from holding public office for life.

PM Abbasi said that his party accepted the decision regarding disqualification for life but hoped the people will still vote for Mr Sharif. Speaking on the issue of separate Punjab province after inaugurating the 45-kilometer long section of National Highway-5 linking Jalapur Pirwala with Uch Sharif areas of South Punjab, the PM said that the new provinces should be created only through political consensus as no single party could bring about a constitutional amendment, nor it should do.

The premier said all political parties should incorporate the demand of new provinces in their manifestos and hold dialogue after general election to evolve consensus on the subject.

“The same demand exists in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw, Sindh and Balochistan. People also talk of South Punjab. People also talk of Hazara and South Khyber Pakhtunkhaw.”