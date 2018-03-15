search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Teen Taliban blows self up near Nawaz Sharif residence; 9 dead, 25 injured

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Lahore experienced multiple terror attacks in 2017 that killed more than 60 people.
‘Around 14 were policemen among the 25 who were injured in the blast. The condition of four policemen is stated to be critical,’ Rescue 1122 spokesman Jam Sajjad said. (Photo: AP)
 ‘Around 14 were policemen among the 25 who were injured in the blast. The condition of four policemen is stated to be critical,’ Rescue 1122 spokesman Jam Sajjad said. (Photo: AP)

Lahore: A teenage suicide bomber on Wednesday blew himself up near the residence of Pakistan's ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, killing nine people, including five policemen, police said.

According to rescue officials, the blast took place close to a check post, a few kilometers from the palatial residence of the Sharif family, and next to the congregation of the Tableeghi Jamaat centre.

 

Around 25 people were also injured in the attack.

"Five policemen — two inspectors and three constables — are among nine persons killed in the blast. Around 14 were policemen among the 25 who were injured in the blast. The condition of four policemen is stated to be critical," Rescue 1122 spokesman Jam Sajjad said.

He said the Rescue ambulances have shifted the injured to the Sharif medical complex and other nearby hospitals.

Inspector General Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz confirmed that the blast was a suicide attack carried out by a teenage boy who blew himself up near the checkpost.

Deputy Inspector General Police, Lahore, Dr Haider Ashraf said: "A teenage boy blew himself up at the check post set up close to the Tableeghi centre where at least 14 or so cops were present".

However, he did not give the exact age of the boy.

He said the "police personnel" were the target of the blast. "The condition of some policemen is critical," he said.

It was such a powerful blast that its sound was heard several kilometers from the site. A fire ball was seen after the blast at the Nisar Police Check Post.

Some reports said Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed the responsibility of the blast. The suicide attack has taken place a week before the semi-finals of the Pakistan Super League in Lahore.

"The PSL semi-finals will be held in Lahore as per schedule as we have made all security arrangements in this regard," Ashraf said.

Pakistan Rangers quick response force has reached the spot and cordoned off the area along with the police.

This is the first explosion targeting the provincial capital in 2018. Lahore experienced multiple terror attacks in 2017 that killed more than 60 people.

Tags: lahore blast, nawaz sharif, pakistan rangers, tehreek-i-taliban
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammed Shami makes a sensational claim about Hasin Jahan’s first marriage

Mohammed Shami said that he was not aware of Hasin Jahan’s first marriage when the two got married. He also said Jahan told him and his family that the daughters were of her late sister. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Stephen Hawking: ‘His laboratory was the universe’

In some ways, Hawking was the inheritor of Albert Einstein’s mantle of the genius-as-celebrity, and he died on the 139th anniversary of Einstein’s birth.
 

Mohammed Shami releases phone recording of this Hasin Jahan call

The dispute between team India pacer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan have taken ugly turn each passing day. (Photo: DC File)
 

Redmi 5 launched for Rs 7,999 with 18:9 display and Snapdragon 450 in India

The Redmi 5 will be a successor to last year’s budget smartphone, the Redmi 4, and is expected to come with a price under Rs 12,000.
 

Ajay Devgn says he’s been put behind bars twice, reveals why he changed his real name

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Golmaal Again.'
 

Toilet water tastes just as good as bottled water, reveal scientists

The researchers, who thought the waters would score equally, were baffled when tap water emerged as the least preferred option. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

‘Prez for life’ poses challenges to India: Xi’s ‘pet’ BRI roadblocks Sino-India ties

The BRI, a multi-billion-dollar initiative launched by Xi Jinping when he came to power in 2013, has become a major sticking point in the bilateral ties. (Photo: File)

Target a miss: Shoe hurled at Imran Khan, lands on colleague's chest

Imran was addressing a public gathering and was present on top of a vehicle with fellow PTI leaders and staff. (Photo: File)

US study certifies China ‘clearing air’

Chinese cities have cut levels of PM 2.5 by an average of 32 per cent in just four years.

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed’s party manifesto on March 23

Milli Muslim League (MML), JuD chief and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Fly fast, not safe: 40 dead in Nepal’s worst 'out of control' plane crash

Officials said there were 71 people on board the US-Bangla Airlines plane from Dhaka when it crashed into a football field near the airport. (Photo: Representational/ AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham