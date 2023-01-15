  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
World Neighbours 15 Jan 2023 16 die as plane cras ...
World, Neighbours

16 die as plane crashes in Nepal; 8 bodies recovered

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 15, 2023, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2023, 1:34 pm IST
The passengers included 10 foreigners, according to the state-run Nepal Television. Eight dead bodies have been found from the accident site, My Republica newspaper reported. — Twitter
 The passengers included 10 foreigners, according to the state-run Nepal Television. Eight dead bodies have been found from the accident site, My Republica newspaper reported. — Twitter

Kathmandu: A Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people, including 10 foreigners, onboard crashed on Sunday while landing at the Pokhara airport and eight bodies have been recovered, according to media reports.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am. Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.

While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members, Republica newspaper reported.

The passengers included 10 foreigners, according to the state-run Nepal Television.

Eight dead bodies have been found from the accident site, My Republica newspaper reported.

According to Tek Bahadur KC, Chief District Officer of the Kaski district, the plane crashed into the Seti river gorge. Rescue operations are currently being conducted, he was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times newspaper.

Details of the accident are yet to come.

Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

...
Tags: nepal passenger plane crash, nepal plane crash, pokhara plane crash, yeti plane crash


Latest From World

China recorded 59,938 Covid-related deaths between December 8, 2022 and January 12 this year. (Representational Image)

China reports almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in a month

For the last several months, the local media have saturated this district with biased and negative stories about Mr. Musk (in picture) that have fostered... highly prejudicial biases in the jury pool, the CEO's lawyers argued in a filing. — AFP

Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet

China's foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of many difficulties and challenges, said a customs agency spokesperson, Lu Daliang, at a news conference. — Representational Image/DC

China's trade surplus swells to USD 877.6 billion as exports grow

The World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended that two Indian cough syrups - Ambronol and DOK-1 Max - should not be used for children in Uzbekistan. (Representational image: PTI)

WHO recommends not using Indian cough syrups in Uzbekistan



MOST POPULAR

 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sri Lankan Parliament meets to announce president's vacancy

Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana speaks during a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (PTI)

State of emergency declared in Sri Lanka ahead of July 20 presidential election

A man wears a headband with a slogan against interim Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe as he waves the Sri Lankan national flag near the Presidential secretariat in Colombo (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

China lockdown protests pause as police flood city streets

People gather to protest the Chinese governments continued continued zero-Covid policies at the University of California Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California, (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

US ready to provide Pakistan with funds to enhance border security: Foreign Minister

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (AP file photo)

Six dead after 6.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Nepal, strong tremors in Delhi

A graphic depicts the earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, that occurred on early Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->