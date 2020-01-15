World Neighbours 15 Jan 2020 China tries again to ...
World, Neighbours

China tries again to raise Kashmir issue in UNSC

PTI
Published Jan 15, 2020, 6:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2020, 7:40 pm IST
But it may fail as other members of the Security Council likely to block the attempt
A general view of the UN Security Council. (AFP)
 A general view of the UN Security Council. (AFP)

New Delhi: China has made a fresh pitch to raise the Kashmir issue in a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York on Wednesday, but the attempt is likely to fail as all other member countries of the body are set to oppose it.

French diplomatic sources said France has noted the request of a UNSC member to raise the Kashmir issue once again in the powerful body and it is going to oppose it like it did on the previous occasion.

 

The closed-door meeting of the UNSC has been called to discuss an issue relating to an African country. China has made a request to deliberate on the Kashmir issue under the agenda of ‘Any Other Business Points’.

Sources said France's position has not changed and is very clear: the Kashmir issue must be settled bilaterally. This has been stated on several occasions and will continue to be reiterate to partners in the UN Security Council, they added.

Last month, France, U.S., U.K. and Russia foiled an attempt by China to discuss Kashmir in the UNSC.

China has been critical of India's reorganisation of Jammu & Kashmir.

...
Tags: china kashmir, un security council kashmir, france kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From World

Wednesday's downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, which killed all 176 people aboard, has created a new crisis for the Islamic Republic's clerical rulers. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter)

Iran takes man who posted video of missile striking Ukraine plane into custody

The 63-year-old Giammattei won the presidency on his fourth attempt in August for Vamos, a party founded in 2017 by politicians, businessmen and military officers on promises of battling poverty and providing better opportunities. (Photo: Twitter)

Guatemala swears in conservative Giammattei as President

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that a special court should be formed to probe the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet that was mistakenly targeted by Iranian forces. (AP)

Iran makes first arrests over airliner downing

An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in China, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving 10 more missing, state media said Tuesday. (Twitter/ screengrab)

Watch! Huge sinkhole swallows bus in China; 6 killed, 10 missing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in high treason case

(Photo: ANI)

Pervez Musharraf terms special court formation unlawful

Pervez Musharraf

FATF asks Pak to take strict action against banned terror outfits

The FATF has sent in the questionnaire in response to a report Pakistan had submitted to the global watchdog on December 3. (Photo: ANI)

Pak Armed Forces express 'pain and anguish' on Pervez Musharraf's death sentence

The court on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the case against Musharraf for abrogating the constitution and declaring a state emergency on November 3, 2007. (Photo: File)

Sri Lanka firmly committed to SAARC, says Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Rajapaksa said that the region as a whole requires to forge new avenues of cooperation to steer the Organization to be more effective in addressing the emerging challenges. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham