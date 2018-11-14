search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Sri Lankan parliament votes against newly-appointed Rajapaksa govt

AFP
Published Nov 14, 2018, 11:23 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2018, 11:26 am IST
Speaker ruled majority of 225-member assembly supported no-confidence motion against Rajapaksa who was made PM on Oct 26.
Sri Lanka's parliament passed a motion of no-confidence in the controversially appointed government of Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday. (Photo: File | AP)
  Sri Lanka's parliament passed a motion of no-confidence in the controversially appointed government of Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday. (Photo: File | AP)

Colombo: Sri Lanka's parliament passed a motion of no-confidence in the controversially appointed government of Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court overturned a presidential decree dissolving the legislature.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya ruled that a majority of the 225-member assembly supported a no-confidence motion against Rajapaksa who was made prime minister on October 26 in place of Ranil Wickremesinghe.

 

The result does not automatically mean that Wickremesinghe, whose party is the biggest in parliament, has won the constitutional showdown.

President Maithripala Sirisena retains the power to choose the next prime minister.

...
Tags: sri lanka, mahinda rajapaksa, ranil wickremesinghe, maithripala sirisena
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra pushed from Independence Day to Christmas 2019

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Tel Aviv for 'Brahmastra'.
 

WhatsApp to delete your data

(Representational image/ Photo: WhatsApp)
 

Women more likely to suffer from depression due to obesity than men: study

A study found that high BMI makes people more likely to be depressed (Photo: AFP)
 

To treat or not to treat: Here are the right ways to feed your dog a treat

In order to ensure that you are doing the right thing and treating them the right way, here are some measures to keep in mind. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

VVS Laxman hails Rohit Sharma captaincy credentials in Virat Kohli's absence

Rohit ended the series as the second highest run-getter behind opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and his fourth T20I hundred in Lucknow was a treat to watch for many. (Photo: PTI)
 

Woman sues ex-boyfriend after his long penis 'stretched her vagina'

It is still unknown how large Silindile alleges her ex's penis is. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sri Lanka SC overturns dissolution of Parliament by President Sirisena

The top court ordered a halt to preparations for snap elections. (Photo: File)

Key Lankan parties, EC member move Supreme Court against President Sirisena

Sirisena dissolved Parliament on November 9 and announced snap polls on January 5 next year after it became evident that he did not have enough support in the House. (Photo: File)

Rajapaksa ends 50-yr association with Sirisena's party, joins newly-formed SLPP

The SLPP was formed last year by Rajapaksa's supporters to create a platform for his re-entry into politics. The party in February's local council election won two-third of the total 340 seats. (Photo: File)

Sri Lankan Speaker Jayasuriya presses for floor test to resolve political crisis

Sri Lankan Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said he wanted a floor test in parliament to resolve the issue of two prime ministers in the country which arose following the sacking of Ranil Wickremesinghe and replacing him with Mahinda Rajapaksa. (Photo: File | AFP)

Sri Lanka has suffered 'coup without guns', says Speaker Karu Jayasuriya

Jayasuriya says majority of parliamentarians view the change in PM as unconstitutional and in a letter to diplomats and foreign missions, said some of them were offered bribes and ministerial jobs to support the new government. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham