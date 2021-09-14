World Neighbours 14 Sep 2021 Afghan women should ...
World, Neighbours

Afghan women should not be allowed to work alongside men, senior Taliban figure says

REUTERS
Published Sep 14, 2021, 10:04 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2021, 10:04 am IST
Since the movement swept to power, Taliban officials have said women would be able to work and study within the limits laid down by sharia
Waheedullah Hashimi (Twitter/@waheedullahyama)
 Waheedullah Hashimi (Twitter/@waheedullahyama)

Afghan women should not be allowed to work alongside men, a senior figure in the ruling Taliban said, a position which, if formally implemented, would effectively bar them from employment in government offices, banks, media companies and beyond.

Waheedullah Hashimi, a senior figure in the Taliban who is close to the leadership, told Reuters the group would fully implement its version of sharia, or Islamic law, despite pressure from the international community to allow women the right to work where they want.

 

Since the movement swept to power last month, Taliban officials have said women would be able to work and study within the limits laid down by sharia.

But there has been widespread uncertainty about what practical effect that will have on their ability to keep their jobs. When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan from 1996-2001, women were barred from employment and education.

The issue is of major importance to the international community and could impact the amount of aid and other assistance that is given to Afghanistan, which is in the throes of economic crisis.

 

"We have fought for almost 40 years to bring (the) sharia law system to Afghanistan," Hashimi said in an interview. "Sharia ... does not allow men and women to get together or sit together under one roof.

"Men and women cannot work together. That is clear. They are not allowed to come to our offices and work in our ministries."

It was unclear to what extent Hashimi's comments reflected the new government's policies, although they appeared to go further than public comments made by some other officials.

In the days following the Taliban's conquest of Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters that women were an important part of the community and they would work "in different sectors".

 

He also specifically included women employees in a call for government bureaucrats to return to their jobs.

ALL-MEN CABINET

However, the cabinet appointments announced on Sept. 7 did not include any women and there have been widespread reports of women being sent back home from their workplaces.

Hashimi said the ban on women would also apply to sectors like media and banking, where women have become increasingly prominent since the Taliban fell in 2001 and a Western-backed government was installed.

Contact between men and women outside the home will be allowed in certain circumstances, for example when seeing a male doctor, he added.

 

Women should also be allowed to study and work in the education and medical sectors, where separate facilities can be set up for their exclusive use.

"We will of course need women, for example in medicine, in education. We will have separate institutions for them, separate hospitals, separate universities maybe, separate schools, separate madrassas."

On Sunday, the Taliban's new education minister said women could study at university, but must be segregated from men.

Women have staged several protests across Afghanistan, demanding that the rights they won over the last two decades be preserved. Some rallies have been broken up by Taliban gunmen firing shots into the air.

 

Improved women's rights - more noticeable in urban centres than deeply conservative rural areas - were repeatedly cited by the United States as one of the biggest successes of its 20-year operation in the country that officially ended on Aug. 31.

The female labour participation rate stood at 23% in 2020, according to the World Bank, up from effectively zero when the Taliban last ruled.

...
Tags: afghan women, taliban rule in afghanistan, afghan taliban leader, waheedullah hashimi
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


Horoscope 14 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From World

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to apprentice Amy Gray during a visit to a British Gas training academy in Leicestershire, England, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.(AP)

UK approves vaccines for 12-15s, aims to avoid lockdowns

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently in the US. (DC File Image)

New US bill can help millions, including Indians to get US Green Card

According to data by Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), more than 5,000 women were working in the military sector in Afghanistan. (ANI Photo)

Women in Afghanistan seek 'Right to return' to govt jobs

Taliban also announced that they will launch a program to send students abroad to pursue higher education. (Representational image: ANI)

Afghan Ministry of Education to change curriculum as per Sharia laws



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Taliban seize province near capital, attack northern city

Taliban fighters stand on a vehicle along the roadside in Kandahar on August 13, 2021. (AFP)

A curtain divides male, female students as Afghan universities reopen

The Taliban said last week that schooling should resume but that males and females should be separated. (AFP file photo)

Beijing accuses NATO of exaggerating 'China threat theory'

China's military budget -- the second largest in the world after the US, though still less than a third of Washington's -- is set to increase by 6.8 percent in 2021, the finance ministry announced in March. (Representational image: AFP)

China appoints new army commander to head troops along Indian border

China's Western Theatre Command oversees the Xinjiang and the Tibet Autonomous Regions, as well as the border with India, making it the largest geographical area under one command in the PLA. (Representational image: Bloomberg)

Nine hurt during TV shoot as security guard opens fire in Pak's Karachi

The security guard opened fire after an argument with the producer of the drama, according to initial information. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->