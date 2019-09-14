Jammu & Kashmir escalation may lead to unimaginable fallout: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that further escalation between nuclear-armed rivals Pakistan and India may lead to unimaginable fallout and the world must intervene to help avoid the conflict.

In an interview to Russia Today, he said the explosive situation in Kashmir could escalate way beyond the Indian subcontinent.

Imran Khan urged the world community to help prevent the conflict from spiralling into a nuclear hotspot with unimaginable consequences. He reminded that it would be the first time ever that two nuclear-armed countries come face to face after the Cuban crisis of 1962.

It may be recalled that the India-Pakistan standoff took a turn for the worse after New Delhi revoked the decades-old autonomy of Jammu & Kashmir.

In a separate event, while addressing a rally in Muzaffarabad, Imran Khan said Kashmir had become an issue of humanity as a result of illegal acts taken by the India.