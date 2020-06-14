81st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

310,760

1,165

Recovered

155,352

1,117

Deaths

8,895

5

Maharashtra101141477963717 Tamil Nadu4069822047367 Delhi36824133981214 Gujarat22562151091416 Uttar Pradesh126167292365 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6824344079 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Andhra Pradesh5636309180 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Telangana43201993165 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
World Neighbours 14 Jun 2020 Could Beijing become ...
World, Neighbours

Could Beijing become another Wuhan?

AFP
Published Jun 14, 2020, 8:58 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2020, 8:58 am IST
Concerns grow about a new cluster as China reports highest daily count since April
Chinese police guard the entrance to the closed Xinfadi market in Beijing. (AFP)
 Chinese police guard the entrance to the closed Xinfadi market in Beijing. (AFP)

Beijing: China reported 57 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, the highest daily figure since April, as concerns grow about a resurgence of the disease.

The domestic outbreak in China had been brought largely under control through strict lockdowns that were imposed early this year -- but a new outbreak has been linked to a meat and vegetable market in south Beijing.

 

The National Health Commission (NHC) said 36 of the new cases were domestic infections in the capital.

The other two domestic infections reported Sunday were in northeastern Liaoning province, and local health officials said they were close contacts of the Beijing cases.

The alert was sounded after the NHC confirmed the first cases in Beijing for two months on Friday and city officials delayed the return of students in primary schools that had not already resumed classes.

Several of the new cases were linked to the Xinfadi wholesale market, and more cases connected with the market emerged Saturday after wider testing.

The market was closed and AFP reporters saw hundreds of police officers -- many wearing masks and gloves -- and dozens of paramilitary police deployed there on Saturday.

The new cluster of domestic infections has prompted fresh lockdowns with people ordered to stay home in 11 residential estates near to the market.

Worries have also grown about the safety of the food supply chain, with some other markets in the city also closed.

State-run media had reported that the virus was detected on chopping boards used to handle imported salmon, and that major supermarket chains had removed stocks of salmon.

Beijing's market supervision authorities ordered a city-wide food safety inspection focusing on fresh and frozen meat, poultry and fish in supermarkets, warehouses and catering services.

Nine nearby schools and kindergartens have been closed, sporting events, group dining and cross-provincial tour groups have also been stopped.

The majority of cases in recent months have been overseas nationals tested as they return home, and the rest of the cases reported Sunday were imported cases from abroad.

...
Tags: china blackout, wuhan, coronavirus, covid-19, beijing market, xinfadi market, cluster cases


Latest From World

An injured man is taken away by police after fights take place in Trafalgar Square. (AFP)

Far-right protesters cause mayhem in London, Johnson condemns ‘racist thuggery’

Demonstrators face police officers after getting onto I75 and shutting down the interstate in Atlanta. (AP)

Two more black lives claimed since the start of anti-racism protests in US

Security personnel wearing facemasks stop motorists at a checkpoint during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kabul. (AFP)

Seven police officers killed in Afghan, Government suspects Taliban

A member of security forces affiliated with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA)'s Interior Ministry stands at the reported site of a mass grave in the town of Tarhuna. (AFP)

Mass graves unearthed in Libyan territory recaptured from Khalifa Hafter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Beijing wholesale market temporarily shut after new coronavirus infections

People gather on the street outside the closed Jingshen seafood market in Beijing on June 12, 2020. - Beijing's Xinfadi meat wholesale market and Jingshen seafood market were closed for disinfection and environmental sample collection after it emerged both were visited by two newly identified coronavirus patients, local media reported. (AFP)

At least 20 people dead or missing as rains flood South China

Rescuers carry a child to a boat during an evacuation of a flooded village in Qingyuan in southern China's Guangdong province. (AP)

In post-lockdown China, schools grapple with sudden jump in student suicides

People wear face masks to protect against the coronavirus as they walk at a retail and office complex in Beijing. (AP)

Nepal ‘still waiting for a response from India’ to resolve border dispute

Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali points to a map of Nepal. (AP)

China dismisses Harvard study suggesting virus spread started in August

Journalists chat near a screen showing President Xi Jinping talks by video with patients and medical workers at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham