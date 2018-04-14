Nawaz Sharif ban is for life,rules Pakistan Supreme Court

Islamabad: Pakistan Supreme Court on Friday in a landmark judgment ruled that disqualification of a lawmaker under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution would be for lifetime.

The apex court in its July 28 ruling of last year had disqualified Nawaz Sharif as president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), while Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen was disqualified under Articles 62 of the constitution. Last year, Mr Sharif was disqualified as the premier.

The judgment stated that “a person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest and amen (trustworthy), there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law,” reads Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of Pakistan".

The absence of a time limit for the ineligibility of a candidate for election in Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution is the basis for holding his incapacity.