Bilawal Bhutto appears before NAB

Islamabad: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Thursday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi in the JV (Joint Venture) Opal case. The anti-graft body handed over a questionnaire comprising 32 questions to the PPP chairman and summoned reply within two weeks.

According to details, Bilawal Bhutto recorded his statement before a four-member team headed by Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi. He was inquired whether he is the director of the Zardari Group of Companies.

Bilawal Bhutto insisted to submit written replies of various questions. He was handed over a questionnaire afterwards. The PPP chairman talked to reporters after appearing before the NAB and said he is being politically victimized.