  
Nation Current Affairs 13 Dec 2022 Rajnath Singh tells ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajnath Singh tells Parliament that Army thwarted Chinese PLA attempt in Yangtse area

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Dec 13, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY/AFP)
 India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY/AFP)

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday told Parliament that the Indian Army had thwarted the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PL)A attempt to “change the status quo” in the Yangtse area of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and forced them to move back to their posts.

Sources said the Chinese tried to capture a peak in the sector that is at 17,000 feet and overlooks the Chinese position, which gives India an advantage. The Chinese intrusion attempt was met with stiff resistance by two Indian Army units who chased them well into their side. A few Indian soldiers were also injured in the physical clash.

The Indian Air Force was also forced to scramble its fighter jets in the last few weeks in the sector after Chinese drones were found moving closer to the LAC.

“On 09 December 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner,” Singh said in identical statements in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that the face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into Indian territory and compelled them to return to their posts. “The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides.  I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side,” said Singh.

He said that due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations.

“As a follow-up of the incident, the local commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart on 11 December 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms. The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border,” said the defence minister. He informed Parliament that the issue had also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels.

“I would like to assure this House that our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it,” said Singh. The defence minister said that he was confident that House “will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort”.

Earlier in the morning, the defence minister had a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff and the three service chiefs where the emerging situation along the LAC with China was discussed.

Since the military stand-off with China in May 2020, the Indian Army has increased its force deployment all along the LAC and has maintained a high level of alert.

Meanwhile, the Chinese PLA’s Western Theatre Command spokesperson on Tuesday claimed that its border troops were on a routine patrol on the Chinese side of the LAC in the eastern section of the China-India border on Friday when Indian troops “illegally crossed the line and blocked the Chinese forces.”

The spokesperson added: “The PLA dealt with the situation with professional, standard and powerful measures and stabilised the situation. The two sides have now disengaged from contact.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a routine press briefing in Beijing that the situation at the India-China border was “generally stable” and both sides have been maintaining open communication on border-related issues through diplomatic and military channels.

This is first big clash between the Indian Army and PLA soldiers at the LAC after the Galwan Valley incident on June 15, 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

...
Tags: defence minister rajnath singh, tawang clash, chinese army, india china border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Youth make up 80 percent of the population in Hyderabad, major decisions are made by selected few who either are nearing retirement or are senior citizens.(Representapional image:PTI)

FIFA World Cup a grim experience for Hyderabad city fans

An old man offers blessings to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after receiving pension. (File Image/By Arrangement)

CM Jagan increases social security pension as per poll promise

Digital technology will be used to carve out the statue. (Representational Image)

Indigenous tech to carve Mantralayam statue

The country's largest airline IndiGo has asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Arrive early, carry just one hand baggage: Airlines to passengers amid congestion



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India prevented Chinese attempts to change status quo in Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Rajnath Singh to make statement in Parliament on India-China troops clash in Tawang

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in both houses of Parliament Tuesday on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang . (PTI file image)

India-China troops clash: Cong seeks statement from PM, debate on issue in Parliament

Congress leader Manish Tewari has given adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha. (PTI file image)

Indian, Chinese troops clash along LAC in Tawang sector; minor injuries on both sides

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen MM Naravane, review the security situation and operational preparedness in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tawang. (PTI file photo)

MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria being taken for detention. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->