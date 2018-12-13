search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Pakistan rejects US charge over religious freedom

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Dec 13, 2018, 2:17 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 2:17 am IST
Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the United States' pronouncement about religious freedom in Pakistan as ‘politically motivated.’
In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal categorically stated Pakistan does ‘not need counsel by any individual country how to protect the rights of its minorities.’
 In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal categorically stated Pakistan does ‘not need counsel by any individual country how to protect the rights of its minorities.’

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the United States' pronouncement about religious freedom in Pakistan as ‘politically motivated.’    

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal categorically stated Pakistan does ‘not need counsel by any individual country how to protect the rights of its minorities.’

 

He said besides the clear biases reflected from these designations, there are serious questions on the credentials and impartiality of the self-proclaimed jury involved in this unwarranted exercise.

The spokesperson said Pakistan was a multi-religious and pluralistic society where people of diverse faiths and denominations live together.

Around 4 percent of our total population comprises citizens belonging to Christian, Hindu, Buddhists and Sikh faiths.

He said ensuring equal treatment of minorities and their enjoyment of human rights without any discrimination is the cardinal principle of the constitution of Pakistan.

“Special seats have been reserved for minorities in the Parliament to ensure their adequate representation and voice in the legislation process,” he said.

Dr Faisal said a vibrant and independent National Commission on Human Rights was functioning to address concerns on violation of the rights of minorities.

Foreign Office spokesperson pointed out that successive governments have made it a priority that rights of citizens belonging to minority faiths are protected as guaranteed by the law and the Constitution.

The higher judiciary of the country has made several landmark decisions to protect the properties and places of worships of minorities.

He said Pakistan had devised legal and administrative mechanisms to safeguard the rights of its citizens.

The spokesperson regretted the proponents of human rights worldwide close their eyes on “systematic persecution of minorities subjected to alien domination and foreign occupation such as in the Kashmir.”

He said an honest self-introspection would also have been timely to know the causes of exponential rise in Islamophobia and anti-Semitism in the US.

The United States clarified on Wednesday that although Pakistan remains on the Countries of Particular Concern (CPC) list, there will be no additional sanctions other than those already placed on Pakistan owing to ‘national interest.’

...
Tags: religious freedom, countries of particular concern
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral: Zomato delivery boy eats customers’ food

After the incident, people started uploading pictures of half-eaten food received by them.
 

Chocolate repaves a German street!

The German newspaper Soester Anzeiger reported on Tuesday that a “small technical defect” involving a storage tank caused the sweet and sticky spill from the DreiMeister chocolate factory in Westoennen.
 

Here are 5 stunning places to celebrate a beautiful white Christmas

Here are five top destinations to step into a postcard-worthy white Christmas of your own. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman left with hole in buttock, nipples in wrong place after surgery goes wrong

She had gone public with intimate pictures of her 'plastic surgery from hell' to force legal action from the authorities - which is now announced. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman left brain dead after drinking a litre of soy sauce to cleanse her colon

She came across the soy sauce hoax online and thought it could cleanse her colon of toxins (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Baby declared brain dead continues to breathe after life support was switched off

The parents were told that their baby would have severe damage to the brain as he was deprived of oxygen in the womb (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan rejects US blacklisting over religious freedom violations

Pakistan is a multi-religious and pluralistic society where people of diverse faiths and denominations live together, including around 4 per cent of Christians, Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs. (Representational Image)

India has stakes in Afghanistan, cooperation necessary for peace process: Pak

'Some meetings have taken place [among key stakeholders] for establishment of peace in Afghanistan. India also has stakes in Afghanistan and its cooperation will also be needed,' Qureshi said. (Photo: File)

Sri Lanka court suspends Mahinda Rajapakse's powers as PM

A majority of legislators asked the court last week to intervene, saying Rajapakse remained in office despite parliament passing motions against him. (Photo: File)

Kartarpur corridor: US welcomes Indo-Pak efforts to increase people-to-people ties

The route along the India-Pakistan border is three kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Once opened, it would allow Sikh pilgrims a direct access to the historic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev died in 1539. (Photo: Youtube | Screengrab)

Sri Lanka: Ousted PM Wickeremesinghe wins control of key panel in Parliament

The Speaker named five members from United National Front (UNF) of Wickeremesinghe, and one each from the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP). (Photo: File | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham