World Neighbours 13 Nov 2021 China’s wildli ...
World, Neighbours

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

BLOOMBERG
Published Nov 13, 2021, 2:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2021, 2:18 pm IST
A comprehensive survey of viral pathogens has found they harbor a range of diseases threatening humans and other animals
Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)

Wildlife species sold in wet markets in China were linked to the emergence of SARS and Covid-19. Now a comprehensive survey of viral pathogens has found they harbor a range of diseases threatening humans and other animals.

A study of more than a dozen species of game animals traded, sold and commonly consumed as exotic food in China identified 71 mammalian viruses, including 18 deemed “potentially high-risk” to people and domestic animals. Civets, the cat-like carnivores implicated in the spread of severe acute respiratory virus in markets in southern China almost 20 years ago, carried the most worrisome microbes, according to the research, released Friday.

 

Although the authors in China, the U.S., Belgium and Australia didn’t find anything resembling SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic, they showed that strains carried by bats are transmitted across the species barrier to infect other animals in spillover events that risk seeding dangerous outbreaks. They also found game animals were infected with viruses previously thought to exist only in people.

“This study highlights exactly why the wildlife trade and live animal markets are a pandemic accident waiting to happen,” said co-author Edward Holmes, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Sydney, in an email. “This paper also shows that humans regularly transmit their viruses to other animals. There’s clearly two-way virus traffic.”

 

Future Threats

The research, supported by the National Key Research and Development Program of China and others, shows the commitment to searching for future pandemic threats. The 40-page manuscript was released on bioRxiv, an open access preprint repository, ahead of peer-review and publication.

The comprehensive investigation of the diversity and abundance of vertebrate-associated viruses in game animals in China is the first to assess which species have the greatest potential for carrying viruses that could set off an outbreak.

Scientists have yet to determine the origins of SARS-CoV-2. Debate about its genesis has coalesced around two competing ideas: a laboratory escape or a spillover from animals. Studies identifying closely-related coronaviruses, including in bats dwelling in limestone caves in northern Laos and in Cambodia, support the latter hypothesis, especially since live animals susceptible to the infection were known to be sold in markets in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the earliest Covid-19 cases were detected.

 

Exotic Pets

Wildlife species captured in their natural habitats or raised on farms are traded both legally and illegally around the world to meet demand for food, fur, traditional medicines, exotic pets and zoo exhibits. The market in China was worth an estimate 520 billion yuan ($82 billion) in 2016.

China banned the trade after Covid-19 emerged, and the government has subsequently prohibited human consumption of terrestrial wild animals. The move, in early 2020, recognized that the hygiene-poor conditions and close contact between animals and humans, as well as the wide mix of species within live animal markets and the restaurants they serve, create an ideal breeding ground for emerging infectious diseases.

 

Shuo Su, a professor of veterinary medicine at Nanjing Agricultural University, and colleagues examined 1,725 game animals from 16 species commonly hunted or consumed for food across 19 provinces in China. Among dozens of mammalian viruses identified over the past five years, 45 hadn’t previously been described.

“With the exception of pangolins, there has been little investigation of game animals, even though they have close contact with humans and domestic animals and, hence, provide a link to other wildlife species,” the authors said.
Bird Flu

 

Many of the species investigated were displayed on a price list at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, the epicenter of the initial Covid outbreak. Among notable virus findings, the scientists identified for the first time the presence of hepatitis E virus and the H9N2 strain of influenza in badgers and civets.

That particular avian flu virus is now the most prevalent strain in chickens and ducks, and has led to numerous infections in people in China, the authors said. It caused obvious respiratory symptoms in Asian badgers, though an infected civet appeared healthy, they said.

 

The scientists also found a moderate-to-high number of pathogens thought to be human-specific in pangolins, civets and bamboo rats. They included norovirus, a notorious source of vomiting and diarrhea on cruise ships, and influenza B.

Additionally, the authors identified cross-species transmission of several animal viruses, including a bat-associated coronavirus in a civet, a bird-associated coronavirus in porcupines and a pig-associated swine pneumovirus in pangolins. The transmission of a bat coronavirus to a civet is especially troubling, the University of Sydney’s Holmes said.

 

“A further species jump from civets into humans could easily start a major outbreak,” he said, adding that a similar pattern of cross-species transmission is very likely to have caused the emergence of SARS-CoV-2.

“The animals sold as game in live-animal markets carry a wide range of viral pathogens,” said Holmes, who was awarded the Australian Prime Minister’s Prize for Science this month. “The right virus in the right animal at the right time could easily trigger a global pandemic.”

...
Tags: hubei province, coronavirus origin probe, covid-19 pandemic
Location: China, Hubei, Wuhan


Related Stories

WHO to revive probe into COVID-19 origins, report says
Chinese mission opposes EU push for COVID-19 origins study

Latest From World

The text also slightly weakens language on asking for a phase-out of fossil fuels subsidies and coal. It now calls for the phase-out of “unabated” coal power and of “inefficient” subsidies for fossil fuels. The line has faced pushback, and many climate-watchers were expecting it to be axed by now. (Bloomberg)

COP26: New draft back off from call to end all coal use

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AFP)

China's Communist Party conclave passes 'landmark resolution' cementing Xi's power

A woman lights a candle to commemorate victims of the COVD-19 pandemic at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic. (AP/Petr David Josek, file)

WHO: Coronavirus cases declining everywhere except Europe

China also agreed for the first time to crack down on methane leaks, following the lead of the Biden administration’s efforts to curb the potent greenhouse gas. (AP)

COP26: China, US pledge to increase cooperation at UN climate talks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Climate talks struggle with gap between rich, poor nations

Now, it's time for the high level negotiations, when government ministers or other senior diplomats swoop in to make the political decisions that are supposed to break the technical logjams. (ANI Photo)

Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance

Haibatullah Akhundzada (AFP)

Bangladesh: Protests held against Pakistan's invasion of Kashmir in 1947

Visual of the protests. (Photo: AP)

Goons attack Hindu temples in Bangladesh during Durga Puja, 4 killed

A vandalise temple is seen in Comilla on October 14, 2021. (AFP)

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries senior officer of Pakistan Cricket Board

The 24-year-old posted a few pictures of the ceremony along with her husband Asser Malik and family members. (Photo: Twitter/@Malala)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->