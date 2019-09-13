World Neighbours 13 Sep 2019 Imran Khan to hold r ...
Imran Khan to hold rally today in PoK’s Muzaffarabad in solidarity with Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 13, 2019, 10:22 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 10:22 am IST
Faisal said Prime Minister Khan in his public address in Muzaffarabad would make a 'policy statement on Kashmir.'
Reacting to the Kashmir issue again, Khan on Thursday claimed that 58 countries had joined Pakistan in the Human Rights Council 'reinforcing' the demand of the international community on India to lift the restrictions and 'protect Kashmiris' rights'. (Photo; File)
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to make a “policy statement” on Kashmir on Friday during his public address at the PoK’s capital Muzaffarabad.

Addressing media during his weekly briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan was ready for any third-party mediation to resolve the Kashmir issue and asserted that the legality of the matter is based on international law.

 

Faisal said Prime Minister Khan in his public address in Muzaffarabad would make a "policy statement on Kashmir." However, the Foreign Office spokesperson did not elaborate.

Reacting to the Kashmir issue again, Khan on Thursday claimed that 58 countries had joined Pakistan in the Human Rights Council "reinforcing" the demand of the international community on India to lift the restrictions and "protect Kashmiris' rights".

Earlier on Tuesday at the UNHRC meeting in Geneva, India firmly rejected Pakistan's allegations, saying a "fabricated narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir has come from "the epicentre of global terrorism" and from a nation, which conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of 'alternate diplomacy'.

India maintains that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no role for a third party. New Delhi has also made it clear to Pakistan that cross-border terror attacks and talks cannot go hand in hand.

