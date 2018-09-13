search on deccanchronicle.com
‘ISI world’s best intel agency, our first line of defence’, says Pak PM Imran Khan

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 7:51 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 7:51 pm IST
Khan was briefed on Wednesday in detail on various strategic intelligence and national security matters by senior ISI officials.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan told ISI officials that his govt and people of country firmly stood behind the armed forces and intelligence agencies. (Photo: File | AP)
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has described the ISI as "our first line of defence" as he visited for the first time the headquarters of the powerful spy agency.

Khan, along with senior Cabinet ministers, was briefed on Wednesday in detail on the various strategic intelligence and national security matters by the senior officials of the Inter-Services Intelligence, an official statement said.

 

"The Prime Minister lauded contributions of the ISI towards national security, especially in the ongoing counterterrorism effort. The Prime Minister said that the ISI is our first line of defence and stands out as best intelligence agency of the world," the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military said.

Khan, who was sworn-in as the 22nd prime minister on August 18, has already visited the General Headquarters of Pakistan Army twice – first to get an in-depth briefing on the internal security and geo-strategic situation and then to attend the Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony on September 6.

Khan has been accused by his critics of being the security establishment's man.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party has accused him of reaching the Prime Minister House through the support of the powerful security establishment.

Khan told ISI officials that his government and the people of Pakistan firmly stood behind the armed forces and intelligence agencies and acknowledged the "unprecedented achievements" of these institutions, the statement said.

Earlier, Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Director General Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar received Khan on his arrival.

Tags: imran khan, isi, pakistan army, pakistan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad




