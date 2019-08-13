World Neighbours 13 Aug 2019 UNSC not 'waiti ...
World, Neighbours

UNSC not 'waiting with garlands' for you: Shah Mehmood Qureshi tell Pakistanis

ANI
Published Aug 13, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 8:56 am IST
'Any members out of the P-5 nations can be a hurdle... Do not live in the fool paradise,' said Qureshi.
Qureshi's comment came a day after Russia becomes the first P-5 member to support India over the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: File)
Muzaffarabad (PoK): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has asked Pakistanis to not live in a "fool's paradise" by expecting United Nations Security Council to "wait with garlands" to support Islamabad's contentions regarding India's decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"Giving vent to emotions is easy and raising objections is much easier. However it is difficult to understand the issue and move forward. They are not waiting for you with garlands in their hands. Any members out of the P-5 nations can be a hurdle... Do not live in the fool paradise," said Qureshi during a press conference aired on PTV on Sunday.

 

Qureshi's comment came a day after Russia becomes the first P-5 member to support India over the abrogation of Article 370. It said all action taken by India was under the constitutional framework.

The United States kept its response neutral and has not taken sides.

However, China has expressed its concerns over the current developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

After his trip to China, last week, Qureshi said that Beijing would lend its support to Islamabad in UNSC over Kashmir.

India, on the other hand, has made it is clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the issue is completely internal.

A rattled Pakistan has initiated a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting of Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning of Indian movies from Pakistani cinemas.

...
Tags: article 370, shah mehmood qureshi, united nations, un security council
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


