Don’t live in fool’s paradise, wage a new struggle to get support of UNSC: Qureshi

Published Aug 13, 2019, 3:24 pm IST
Addressing media in Pok’s Muzaffarabad on Monday, Qureshi asked Pakistanis to ‘wage a new struggle’ to get support of UNSC members.
India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to ‘accept the reality’. (Photo: File)
Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has asked his countrymen not to live in a "fool's paradise" as he highlighted that it will not be easy for Islamabad to get the support of the UN Security Council as well as from the Muslim world against India's decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Addressing the media in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Monday, Qureshi asked Pakistanis to "wage a new struggle" to get the support of the UNSC members. "You (people) should not in live fool's paradise. Nobody will be standing there (in the UNSC) with garlands in hands...Nobody will be there waiting for you," he said.

 

Without naming any Muslim country, Qureshi also said the "guardians of Ummah (Islamic community)" might also not back Pakistan on the Kashmir issue due to their economic interest. "Different people in the world have their own interests. India is a market of (over) billion people...A lot of people have invested there (India). We often talks about Ummah and Islam but the guardians of Ummah have also made investments there (India) and they have their own interests," he said.

Qureshi's statement came two days after Russia becomes the first UNSC member to back India's move on Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the changes in the status are within the framework of the Indian Constitution. "We proceed from fact that the changes associated with the change in the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and its division into two union territories are carried out within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said in a response to questions on last Friday.

The US has also maintained a neutral stand on the issue, saying that there is no change in its policy on Kashmir as it called on India and Pakistan to maintain restraint and hold direct dialogue to resolve their differences.

China, the all-weather ally of Pakistan, has objected to the formation of Ladakh as Union Territory by India. However, at the same time, Beijing has told Qureshi that it regarded both India and Pakistan as "friendly neighbours" and wants them to resolve the Kashmir issue through UN resolutions and the Simla agreement.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the city's recovery from protests that have swept the Asian financial hub could take a long time and that she would be responsible for rebuilding its economy 'after the violence eases'. (Photo: File)

'Calm Down,' emotional Hong Kong leader urges protesters

A man brandishing a large knife chased passersby in Sydney's Central Business District on Tuesday and stabbed at least one woman on the busy street before he was overpowered and taken into custody. (Photo: AFP)

Stabbing spree in Sydney by man yelling 'God is great' in Arabic

Hammal Haider, foreign spokesman of the Baloch National Movement. (Photo: ANI)

Height of hypocrisy, shamelessness: Baloch activist on Pak's outcry over Kashmir

Jeffrey Epstein's death in prison from an apparent suicide as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges came after newly released testimony linked the disgraced financier to several high-profile personalities. (Photo: AFP)

Who's Who in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal



Our personal equation won't have any role to play in '83: Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
 

Mi Band 4 Review: So good, it makes the Mi Band 3 look ancient

The MI Band 4 features a larger screen that displays content in colour and also supports tons of custom watch-faces.
 

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jio's First Day First Show scare, multiplex players express confidence in theatre biz

Ambani on Monday announced the roll-out of Jio Fiber from September 5, promising free voice calls for life from landlines.
 

Fresh OnePlus 7T Pro leak showcases ambitious plans

Could the OnePlus 7T Pro launch in October?
 

Janhvi Kapoor remembers mom Sridevi on her birth anniversary; see post

Sridevi with Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
