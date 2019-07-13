Cricket World Cup 2019

World Neighbours 13 Jul 2019 ‘Hidden hand&r ...
World, Neighbours

‘Hidden hand’ behind Nawaz Sharif’s conviction: Pak judge who sent him jail

PTI
Published Jul 13, 2019, 8:29 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 8:29 am IST
Maryam tweeted, 'I request the top judiciary to revoke the judgment against Nawaz Sharif and set him free without any further delay.'
The accountability court judge in Islamabad, Justice Arshad Malik, sentenced Sharif to seven years of imprisonment in Al-Azizia steel mills case on December 24 last year. (Photo: File)
 The accountability court judge in Islamabad, Justice Arshad Malik, sentenced Sharif to seven years of imprisonment in Al-Azizia steel mills case on December 24 last year. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: A Pakistani anti-corruption court judge on Friday was directed to “stop working” after a top court asked the law ministry to remove him from the post following the surfacing of a video, which purportedly showed the judge saying that he convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a graft case due to pressure from “hidden hands”.

The accountability court judge in Islamabad, Justice Arshad Malik, sentenced Sharif to seven years of imprisonment in Al-Azizia steel mills case on December 24 last year.

 

In a video released last week by Sharif’s daughter Maryam, Justice Malik was purportedly seen confessing in a chat with a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader that he was under immense pressure from certain elements to convict the three-time premier in the graft case.

Earlier in the day, in a letter and affidavit submitted to the acting Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Amir Farooq, Justice Malik denied the contents of the video, saying they were fake. He also requested Justice Farooq to conduct an impartial probe into the matter, IHC officials said. However, Justice Farooq decided to write to the law ministry to relieve Justice Malik from his position as an accountability court judge until an investigation against him is completed, they said.

The IHC has the administrative control of the accountability courts in Islamabad. Addressing a press conference here, Pakistan Law Minister Farogh Nasim said Justice Malik has been asked to stop working on the recommendation of the IHC.

 “The law ministry has stopped Arshad sahab from working for now,” he said, adding that in his affidavit, Justice Malik has said he issued the verdict against Sharif “without any pressure or intimidation”. The minister said the conviction of Sharif can only be overturned by a high court.

 “The sentence (of Sharif) cannot be immediately be suspended, extended or changed in any way until the IHC takes a decision regarding whether the judgement was issued under pressure,” Nasim said. It is important to establish first that the judgment was given under duress to give any benefit to Sharif, he said.

Soon after the video surfaced, top PML-N leadership demanded release of Sharif from the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore, while the Imran Khan-led government distanced itself from the controversy, saying that the matter pertained to judiciary and it should deal with it.

Another video showing Justice Malik purportedly dancing on the beats of an election campaign song of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was also leaked. Judge Malik is currently hearing several high-profile graft cases, including those against former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime ministers Raja Pervez Ashraf and Shaukat Aziz.

Meanwhile, Maryam tweeted, “I request the top judiciary to revoke the judgment against Nawaz Sharif and set him free without any further delay.”

...
Tags: nawaz sharif, pakistan muslim league-nawaz, maryam nawaz, pakistan tehreek-e-insaf


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

President Donald Trump is arguing he didn't retreat when he abandoned his effort to insert a citizenship question into next year's census and insists his fallback will prove a more accurate option. (Photo: File)

Trump claims no retreat on citizenship question on census

Each pro separately played 5,000 hands of poker — a family of card games that combines gambling, strategy, and skill — against five copies of Pluribus, according to a research paper published in the journal Science. (Photo: AFP)

AI beats human professionals in 6-player poker

A wounded man receives treatment after the suicide attack in Kabul. — AP

13-year suicide bomber kills five

He implemented the same repressive policies in Tibet for five years which he is implementing in one year time in Xinjiang,” Sangey had claimed. (Photo: AP)

No Xinjiang-like detention camps in Tibet: China



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Attention India! Your next flagship Apple iPhone could be heavily discounted

There are some approvals pending but the iPhone XS and iPhone XR that’s under the ‘Make in India’ initiative are most likely set to hit shelves across the country by this August.
 

Inspired by Abhinandan Varthaman, Bhopal-based cop sports gunslinger moustache

Speaking to ANI, the policeman said instead of following the latest trends and copying 'fake heroes' like film stars, he chose to copy Abhinandan's style. (Photo: ANI)
 

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Champion got into trouble after a video of him dancing with four guns and alcohol went viral on social media. A number of supporters can also be seen dancing in the video. (Photo: File)
 

Uber? Please take this bird home: 'Drunk' man rescues little bird in Utah

WRCNU's tweet read, 'What do you do when you find a sick, injured or orphaned wild animal, but you've "had a few too many?" WELL, this rescuer called an UBER driver!' (Photo: Twitter I @WRCNU)
 

Viral video: Yashika Aannand's boyfriend kisses her in front of Aishwarya; watch

Yashika Aannand's kiss. (Video: Instagram)
 

This Indian fan blames and slaps himself for India’s semis loss against Kiwis; Watch

The fan whose name is Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as angry rantman, took to twitter to share his anger and disappointment over the social media site. (Photo: screengrab/twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Hafiz Saeed challenges terror financing cases filed against him

Last week, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan's Punjab province registered multiple cases against Saeed and 12 of his aides, including his brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki. (Photo: File)

Nepal issues warning as water level of major rivers likely to rise

People residing near the rivers especially the Terai region have been advised to be cautious till Saturday. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

Plane skids off runway in Kathmandu, flights disrupted

The incident happened as several parts of the Himalayan nation has been receiving heavy rainfall since Friday morning. (Photo: File | Representative)

Bangladesh's first Hindu Chief Justice booked in money laundering case

Following the verdict, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and senior ministers came down heavily on Sinha, with many of them calling for his resignation. (Representational Image)

Pakistan train collision death toll rises to 23

A senior railways official confirmed the toll and said, 'rescuers have pulled out all the dead and injured from the wreckage.' (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham