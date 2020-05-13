49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

74,079

3,310

Recovered

24,145

1,596

Deaths

2,410

116

Maharashtra244275125921 Gujarat89043246537 Tamil Nadu8718205161 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40562378115 Madhya Pradesh39861860225 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2173612198 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab191417132 Telangana132682232 Jammu and Kashmir93445510 Karnataka92543331 Bihar8303826 Haryana78034211 Kerala5254894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand172793 Tripura15220 Uttarakhand69461 Assam65401 Himachal Pradesh65353 Chhatisgarh59490 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1290 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World Neighbours 13 May 2020 Wuhan to test all re ...
World, Neighbours

Wuhan to test all residents after handful of new infections

AP
Published May 13, 2020, 1:56 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2020, 1:56 pm IST
A cluster of six new cases was found in one part of the city, the first local infections reported in Wuhan since the lockdown was eased
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Wuhan. (AFP)
 A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Wuhan. (AFP)

Bangkok: Authorities in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began were moving forward Wednesday with efforts to test all 11 million residents for the virus within 10 days after a handful of fresh infections were found there.

China, the first nation to put a large number of its citizens under lockdown and the first to ease those restrictions, has been strictly guarding against any resurgence.

 

District health commissions and neighbourhood committees in the city of Wuhan have been told to develop a plan to test all residents in their jurisdictions, local media reports said. The directive also said the testing should focus on the elderly, densely populated areas and places with mobile populations.

A person who answered the mayor’s hotline in Wuhan on Wednesday said local districts had been given 10 days to carry out the tests. The official declined to give his name because she was not authorized to speak to reporters.

The first cases of the new coronavirus were found in Wuhan in December, and by the end of January, the government had placed the entire city and the surrounding region, home to more than 50 million people, under strict lockdown.

A cluster of six new cases was recently found in one part of the city, the first local infections the government has reported in Wuhan since before the lockdown was eased in early April.

It wasn’t clear how many people would actually still need to be tested, as one expert at Wuhan University told the Global Times newspaper that up to 5 million residents of Wuhan have already been tested since the outbreak began.

...
Tags: wuhan, new cluster, cases, coronavirus, covid-19, update
Location: China, Hubei, Wuhan


