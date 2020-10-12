The Indian Premier League 2020

World Neighbours 12 Oct 2020 China's Qingdao ...
World, Neighbours

China's Qingdao orders city-wide COVID-19 testing following new infections

REUTERS
Published Oct 12, 2020, 10:43 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2020, 10:43 am IST
Daily COVID-19 infections in mainland China has fallen drastically from peaks early this year, but the country remains on high alert
A man waits for a bus on a polluted day in Beijing. Qingdao has already locked down Qingdao Chest Hospital as well as the emergency department of its central hospital. (AFP)
 A man waits for a bus on a polluted day in Beijing. Qingdao has already locked down Qingdao Chest Hospital as well as the emergency department of its central hospital. (AFP)

Shanghai: China’s Qingdao city said on Monday it will conduct COVID-19 tests for the entire population of more than 9 million people over five days after new cases appeared linked to a hospital treating imported infections.

The city reported six new COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic cases as of late Oct. 11. Most of the cases were linked to the Qingdao Chest Hospital.

 

The National Health Commission’s (NHC) tally of 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China for Oct. 11 was published after Qingdao’s announcement, but did not include any confirmed infections in the city and it was not immediately clear why.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases, rose to 32 from 23 a day earlier, the NHC said. It did not offer a breakdown on where the new asymptomatic cases were reported, though it said 29 of these cases were imported infections.

Daily COVID-19 infections in mainland China has fallen drastically from peaks early this year, but the country remains on high alert in order to prevent painful lockdowns that led to an outright contraction of the world’s No. 2 economy.

 

Qingdao has already locked down Qingdao Chest Hospital as well as the emergency department of its central hospital. Buildings that the infected individuals live in have also been locked down as part of the virus containment measures.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,578, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

...
Tags: china coronavirus, qingdao city, asymptomatic cases, covid-19 china


Latest From World

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Tsai said Saturday she has hopes for less tensions with China and in the region if Beijing will listen to Taipei's concerns, alter its approach and restart dialogue with the self-ruled island democracy. (AP)

Taiwan claims entrapment after China shows spy 'confession'

Workers in protective gear gather to spray disinfectant to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)

South Korea eases social distancing curbs amid COVID-19 downtrend

Rescuers carry away the body of a victim at the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, on October 11, 2020. (AFP)

Nagorno-Karabakh truce under severe strain as both sides allege violations

A screen grab taken from a KCNA broadcast on October 10, 2020 shows what appears to be a new North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile during a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea, on Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang. - Nuclear-armed North Korea held a giant military parade, television images showed, with thousands of maskless troops defying the coronavirus threat and Pyongyang expected to put on show its latest and most advanced weapons. (AFP)

North Korea unveils new 'monster' intercontinental ballistic missile at parade



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs RAJ Match 26, Rajasthan Royals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS RR Match 26, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RCB Match 25, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RCB Match 25, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs KKR Match 24, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 2 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS KKR Match 24, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs DEL Match 23, Delhi Capitals win by 46 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS DC Match 23, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs KXI Match 22, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 69 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS KXIP Match 22, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs CHE Match 21, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 10 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS CSK Match 21, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China has deployed 60K soldiers on India's northern border: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AFP)

Bangladesh considering death penalty for rapists as protests flare

Students shout slogans to protest against an alleged gang-rape and stripping and torturing of a woman in the southern district of Noakhali during a demonstration in Dhaka. (AFP)

Pak court asks Sharif to appear before it to avoid being declared proclaimed offender

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP File)

China’s revenge tourism to boost economy picks up over Golden Week

Tourists pose for photos along a stretch of the Badaling Great Wall of China on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Chinese tourists took 425 million domestic trips in the first half of the eight-day National Day holiday, generating $45.9 billion in tourism revenue, according to China's ministry of culture and tourism. The holiday this year, which coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival, will be a litmus test of whether China's tourism industry can bounce back after being battered by COVID-19. (AP)

China joins COVAX initiative for fair COVID-19 vaccine distribution

China is now the biggest economy to pledge support to help buy and distribute the shots fairly as part of the COVAX initiative. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham