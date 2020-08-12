140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,328,405

61,252

Recovered

1,636,614

54,974

Deaths

46,188

835

Maharashtra53560136843518306 Tamil Nadu3086492506805159 Andhra Pradesh2445491547492203 Karnataka1886111055993398 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
World Neighbours 12 Aug 2020 Coronavirus found on ...
World, Neighbours

Coronavirus found on outer packaging of frozen seafood in China

REUTERS
Published Aug 12, 2020, 10:46 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2020, 10:46 am IST
Everyone who handled the goods is under quarantine and have tested negative for coronavirus while the goods are sealed off, authorities say
Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)

Beijing: Authorities in China have found the novel coronavirus on the packaging of imported frozen seafood that arrived from the port city of Dalian, which recently battled a surge of cases, a local government said on Tuesday. The virus was found on the outer packaging of frozen seafood bought by three companies in Yantai, a port city in eastern Shandong province.

The Yantai city government said in a statement the seafood was from an imported shipment that landed at Dalian but did not say where it originated.

 

In July, customs officers in Dalian, a major port in the northeastern province of Liaoning, found the coronavirus in the packaging of frozen shrimps imported from Ecuador, and China then suspended imports from three Ecuadorean shrimp producers.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have emerged in a market that sold seafood and wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

It has since spread around the world, with some new cases brought back into China from returning travellers.

Some of the seafood that the three Yantai companies bought had been processed for export, while the rest had been kept in cold storage and has not entered the market, the Yantai government said.

 

When asked if any of the processed seafood had been exported, a member of staff at a coronavirus outbreak response unit in Yantai declined to elaborate, referring Reuters to the Yantai city government statement.

Authorities had sealed off the goods, the city government said. Everyone who handled the goods was under quarantine and have tested negative for the coronavirus, it said.

The latest outbreak of coronavirus in Dalian city started in late July, with the first case working at a seafood processing company. By Aug. 9, Dalian has reported a total of 92 cases.

 

...
Tags: seafood packaging, coronavirus china, covid-19 china, wuhan fish market, dalian port city


Latest From World

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams leaves the stage after addressing supporters during an election night watch party in Atlanta.(AP)

We have never been at this moment: Black women seize the limelight in US politics

Farm workers try to put out an illegal fire which burned part of the Amazon rainforest reserve and was spreading to their land north of Sinop, in Mato Grosso State, Brazil. (AFP)

Bolsonaro says Amazon fires a 'lie', Brazil's government data shows otherwise

People hold up copies of the Apple Daily as they protest for press freedom inside a mall in Hong Kong on August 11, 2020, a day after authorities conducted a search of the newspaper's headquarters after the company's founder Jimmy Lai was arrested under the new national security law. (AFP)

Hong Kongers are mass buying Apple Daily newspaper to defend free press

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk at a shopping and office complex in Beijing. (AP)

China's community transmission cases fall to single digits



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China's community transmission cases fall to single digits

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk at a shopping and office complex in Beijing. (AP)

China vows to retaliate if Chinese journos forced to leave US

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters that U.S. has been escalating its actions against Chinese journalists. (AP Photo)

New disease caused by tick-borne virus kills seven, infects 60 in China

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus cross an intersection in Beijing. (AP)

China sanctions 11 Americans in retaliation for US move

Senator Marco Rubio speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. - China on August 10, 2020 sanctioned 11 Americans, including senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, in retaliation for similar US moves against Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown in Hong Kong. (AFP)

Rajapaksa brothers secure landslide victory in Sri Lankan elections

A Sri Lankan Buddhist monk ties a blessed thread on the wrist of Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Tangalle on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The country's powerful Rajapaksa brothers secured a landslide victory in the parliamentary election, giving them nearly a two-thirds majority of seats required to make constitutional changes, according to results released Friday. Rajapaksa is likely to be sworn in the same position by his younger brother, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, after the vote that could strengthen dynastic. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham