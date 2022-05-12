World Neighbours 12 May 2022 Sri Lanka president ...
World, Neighbours

Sri Lanka president set to name new Prime Minister

AFP
Published May 12, 2022, 11:33 am IST
Updated May 12, 2022, 11:37 am IST
Respected five-time former premier Ranil Wickremesinghe was the frontrunner to head a 'unity government' with cross-party support
Ranil Wickremesinghe (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
 Ranil Wickremesinghe (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

COLOMBO: Beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to name a new prime minister Thursday to try to steer Sri Lanka out of its dire economic crisis after days of violence, officials said.

Respected five-time former premier Ranil Wickremesinghe was the frontrunner to head a "unity government" with cross-party support in the 225-member parliament and replace Rajapaksa's elder brother Mahinda who stepped down on Monday.

 

"A swearing-in is likely today unless there is a last-minute hiccup," a senior official close to the president told AFP.

In a televised address to the nation on Wednesday night, Rajapaksa stopped short of yielding to weeks of nationwide protests calling for him to resign.

The country of 22 million people is in its worst economic crisis since independence with severe shortages of food, fuel and medicines and long power cuts.

But in a bid to win over the opposition who wanted Rajapaksa to quit, the 72-year-old pledged to give up most of his executive powers and set up a new cabinet this week.

 

"I will name a prime minister who will command a majority in parliament and the confidence of the people," Rajapaksa said in the televised speech.

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as prime minister on Monday after his supporters attacked anti-government supporters and ran riot in Colombo.

This unleashed several days of violence that killed at least nine people and injured more than 200, with dozens of Rajapaksa loyalist homes set on fire.

Security forces patrolling in armoured personnel carriers with orders to shoot on sight anyone engaged in looting or violence have since cracked down on public disorder.

 

A curfew was lifted Thursday morning only to be reimposed after a six-hour break allowing people to stock up on essentials.

The main opposition SJB party was initially invited to lead a new government, but its leader Sajith Premadasa insisted that the president first step down.

However, about a dozen MPs from the SJB pledged support to Wickremesinghe, 73, who has been prime minister five times since 1993 and is seen as a pro-West free-market reformist.

Wickremesinghe is the only legislator from his United National Party (UNP) which was routed at the August 2020 election that gave Rajapaksa a two-thirds majority.

 

With the economic crisis, the Rajapaksa government began to unravel with mass defections to the opposition, but since April no group in the 225-member assembly enjoys an absolute majority.

Sri Lanka is in talks with the International Monetary Fund and others about a bailout package after a shortage of foreign currency forced it to default on its foreign debts last month.

The island nation's central bank chief warned Wednesday that the economy will "collapse" unless a new government was urgently appointed.

...
Tags: sri lanka prime minister, sri lankan president gotabaya rajapaksa, ranil wickremesinghe
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo


Related Stories

Mahinda Rajapaksa faces calls for arrest as Sri Lanka violence claims eight lives
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns after violent clashes

Latest From World

US President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

US President Biden co-hosting 2nd COVID summit as world's resolve falters

Al Jazeera journalist Shereen Abu Aqleh (Image credit: Al Jazeera)

Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

Elon Musk (Twitter/@AFP)

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban on Donald Trump

Security personnel walk past a burned vehicle along a road, a day after they were torched by protesters in Colombo on May 10, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP

Mahinda flees to Navalbase as Rajapaksa houses burnt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sri Lankan Prez sacks brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa

Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP)

Mahinda flees to Navalbase as Rajapaksa houses burnt

Security personnel walk past a burned vehicle along a road, a day after they were torched by protesters in Colombo on May 10, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP

China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu

The H3N8 variant has previously been detected elsewhere in the world in horses, dogs, birds and seals but no human cases of H3N8 have been reported. (Representational image: AFP file photo)

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials

Pakistan's paramilitary troops arrive to take position outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP)

Sri Lanka declares public emergency amidst protests over economic crisis

A Sri Lankan man shouts anti government slogans during a protest outside Sri Lankan president's private residence on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP /Eranga Jayawardena)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->