World Neighbours 12 Apr 2022 Sri Lanka announces ...
World, Neighbours

Sri Lanka announces default on all external debt

AFP
Published Apr 12, 2022, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2022, 1:08 pm IST
The finance ministry said creditors were free to capitalise any interest payments due to them from Tuesday afternoon
Sri Lankans demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the debt-ridden country's worst economic crisis protest in the rain outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
 Sri Lankans demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the debt-ridden country's worst economic crisis protest in the rain outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO: Crisis-stricken Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion external debt on Tuesday, calling the move a "last resort" after running out of foreign exchange to import desperately needed goods.

The island nation is grappling with its worst economic downturn since independence, with regular blackouts and acute shortages of food and fuel.

 

Sri Lanka's finance ministry said in a statement that creditors, including foreign governments, were free to capitalise any interest payments due to them from Tuesday or opt for payback in Sri Lankan rupees.

"The government is taking the emergency measure only as a last resort in order to prevent further deterioration of the republic's financial position," the statement said.

It added that the immediate debt default was to ensure "fair and equitable treatment of all creditors" ahead of an International Monetary Fund assisted recovery programme for the South Asian nation.

 

The crisis has caused widespread misery for Sri Lanka's 22 million people and led to weeks of anti-government protests.

International rating agencies had downgraded Sri Lanka last year, effectively blocking the country from accessing foreign capital markets to raise much-needed loans to finance imports.

Sri Lanka had sought debt relief from India and China, but both countries instead offered more credit lines to buy commodities from them.

...
Tags: sri lanka emergency, sri lanka economic crisis
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo


Related Stories

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers resigns, as country faces its worst economic crisis
India starts supplying rice to Sri Lanka in first major food aid
Sri Lanka declares public emergency amidst protests over economic crisis

Latest From World

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department, in Washington, DC. (PTI Photo)

U.S. monitoring rise in human rights abuses in India: Antony Blinken

A policeman examinares the corpse of a man killed during the war with Russia in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city

23rd prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif. (AFP)

Shehbaz Sharif sworn-in as new Prime Minister of Pakistan

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of dismissed Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, take part in a rally in his support in Peshawar on April 10, 2022. (Abdul MAJEED / AFP)

Imran Khan thanks supporters for protesting against 'US-backed' regime in Pakistan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Imran Khan loses majority as MQM strikes deal with opposition

Imran Khan along with other lawmakers, gestures upon his arrival to address the supporters of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a rally in Islamabad. (Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

Accidental fire broke out at Sialkot garrison, no casualty: Pak Army

A massive explosion occurred in the northern Pakistani city of Sialkot (Video grab)

Imran Khan becomes first Pak PM to be ousted by no-confidence vote

In this file photo taken on July 25, 2018, Pakistan's cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan speaks to the media after casting his vote at a polling station during the general election in Islamabad. (AAMIR QURESHI / AFP)

PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif files nomination for Pak PM's post

Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif. (AP)

Sri Lanka lifts curfew imposed after violent protests outside President's residence

People clash with riot police as they demonstrate outside Sri Lanka's president home demanding his resignation amid an unprecedented economic crisis in Colombo, on March 31, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->