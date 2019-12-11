World Neighbours 11 Dec 2019 Mumbai 26/11 attack ...
Mumbai 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed charged by Pak court with terror financing

REUTERS
Published Dec 11, 2019, 2:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 2:25 pm IST
The charges were read as Saeed was present in the court, Abdur Rauf told Reuters.
Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or the Army of the Pure, a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the four-day Mumbai siege, in which 160 people were killed. The dead also included several foreigners, including Americans. (Photo: File)
 Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or the Army of the Pure, a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the four-day Mumbai siege, in which 160 people were killed. The dead also included several foreigners, including Americans.

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted Islamist militant Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai, on terror financing charges, a government prosecutor said.

The charges were read as Saeed was present in the court, Abdur Rauf told Reuters.

 

Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or the Army of the Pure, a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the four-day Mumbai siege, in which 160 people were killed. The dead also included several foreigners, including Americans.

Pakistan’s counter terrorism police arrested Saeed in July. The indictment came ahead of a world financial watchdog meeting early next year to decide whether to blacklist Pakistan on failure to curb terror financing.

 

...
Tags: pakistan, hafiz saeed, let, 26/11 mumbai terror attack
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


