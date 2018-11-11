search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Yuzvendra Chahal got the wickets of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs WI 3rd T20: Windies 3 down as Ramdin departs
 
World, Neighbours

Rajapaksa ends 50-yr association with Sirisena's party, joins newly-formed SLPP

PTI
Published Nov 11, 2018, 6:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 6:57 pm IST
Rajapaksa's move signaled that he would contest snap polls, to be held on Jan 5, under his own party banner and not that of SLFP.
The SLPP was formed last year by Rajapaksa's supporters to create a platform for his re-entry into politics. The party in February's local council election won two-third of the total 340 seats. (Photo: File)
 The SLPP was formed last year by Rajapaksa's supporters to create a platform for his re-entry into politics. The party in February's local council election won two-third of the total 340 seats. (Photo: File)

Colombo: Sri Lankan strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was appointed prime minister in a controversial move by President Maithripala Sirisena, on Sunday ended his five-decade-long association with the SLFP and joined the newly-formed Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP).

Rajapaksa's move signalled that he would contest the snap polls, to be held on January 5, under his own party banner and not that of Sirisena's Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

 

The former president obtained the membership of the SLPP, launched by his supporters, Sunday morning. His father Don Alwin Rajapaksa was a founding member of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, which was formed in 1951.

The SLPP was formed last year by Rajapaksa's supporters to create a platform for his re-entry into politics. The party in February's local council election won two-third of the total 340 seats.

The 72-year-old strongman, who ruled Lanka for a decade from 2005, was unexpectedly defeated by his deputy, Sirisena, in the presidential election held in January 2015 with the support from Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP).

However, the power-sharing arrangement between Sirisena and Wickremesinghe became increasingly tenuous on several policy matters, especially on economy and security. Finally, on October 26, Sirisena abruptly ousted Wickremesinghe and replaced him with Rajapaksa, after three-and-a-half years of an estranged relationship with him.

The island nation plunged into a constitutional crisis following the move. Sirisena had suspended parliamentary proceedings until November 16. Later, owing to domestic and international pressure, he issued a notice to reconvene parliament on November 14.

However, on Friday, Sirisena dissolved parliament and announced snap polls on January 5 next year after it became evident that he did not have enough support in the House to prove the premiership of Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa needed the support of minimum 113 parliamentarians in the 225-member House to prove his majority.

...
Tags: sri lanka political crisis, sri lanka crisis, mahinda rajapaksa, maithripala sirisena
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 per cent of men and 7 per cent of women suffer from sex addiciton: study

Clinicians have started recognising compulsive sexual behaviour as a disorder (Photo: AFP)
 

LIVE| Ind vs WI 3rd T20: Windies 3 down as Ramdin departs

Yuzvendra Chahal got the wickets of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

Ranveer Singh at airport before DeepVeer wedding.
 

Samsung W2019 flip phone launched with dual AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 845

The handset offers an identical camera setup that we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9+.
 

Why did they drop Rohit Sharma from Tests earlier? Virender Sehwag blasts selectors

Opening in shorter formats proved to be a boon for Rohit Sharma, who said that he will not mind taking a shot at it in Test matches too, if the team management ever considers that as an option in near future. (Photo: PTI)
 

Netflix CEO Hastings says no plans for cheaper India offerings

Netflix was launched in India two years ago and has won fans among a young, tech-savvy middle class in a country. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sri Lankan Speaker Jayasuriya presses for floor test to resolve political crisis

Sri Lankan Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said he wanted a floor test in parliament to resolve the issue of two prime ministers in the country which arose following the sacking of Ranil Wickremesinghe and replacing him with Mahinda Rajapaksa. (Photo: File | AFP)

Sri Lanka has suffered 'coup without guns', says Speaker Karu Jayasuriya

Jayasuriya says majority of parliamentarians view the change in PM as unconstitutional and in a letter to diplomats and foreign missions, said some of them were offered bribes and ministerial jobs to support the new government. (Photo: File)

Ousted Sri Lankan PM's official home becomes symbol of power struggle

Thousands of loyalists from across the country are camped out at the Temple Trees residence in Colombo, a colonial-era bungalow where Ranil Wickremesinghe has been holed up since his shock dismissal more than a week ago. (Photo: AFP)

Aasia Bibi’s husband seeks Donald Trump’s help

Aasia Bibi

Tamil prisoners may be released to tilt scales in favour of Lanka PM Rajapaksa

So far, Rajapaksa has 100 MPs on his side while sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has 103 MPs in the 225-member assembly. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham