In Pakistan, milk touches Rs 140 per litre mark, costlier than petrol

Published Sep 11, 2019, 1:31 pm IST
Petrol was sold Rs 113 per litre, while diesel was Rs 91 per litre in Pakistan.
 During Muharram, stalls were set up in different parts of the city to offer milk, juices and cold water to the participants of the holy month’s processions. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: On Muharram, the price of milk has gone out of control across the country and has reached Rs 140 per litre in Karachi and the Sindh Province.

Interestingly, petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are lower than that of milk. Petrol was sold Rs 113 per litre, while diesel was Rs 91 per litre in Pakistan, just two days ago, reported IANS.

 

A shopkeeper said, “Milk is being sold between Rs 120 and Rs 140 across the city of Karachi due to the sharp increase in demand.”

During Muharram, stalls were set up in different parts of the city to offer milk, juices and cold water to the participants of the holy month’s processions.

 

