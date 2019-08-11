World Neighbours 11 Aug 2019 Pak men angry over A ...
World, Neighbours

Pak men angry over Article 370 vandalise Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue in Lahore

PTI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 9:12 am IST
The nine-feet statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was unveiled at the Lahore Fort in June.
Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the leader of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century. (Photo: ANI)
 Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the leader of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century. (Photo: ANI)

Lahore: A statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was vandalised on Saturday by two men in this Pakistani city.

The nine-feet statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was unveiled at the Lahore Fort in June.

 

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the leader of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century.

Police have arrested the culprits and registered an FIR under the country's blasphemy laws against them.

The two men were angry after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The suspects belonged to Tehreek-Labbaik Pakistan of Maulana Khaim Rizvi.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority that is responsible for the matters of the Lahore Fort has expressed shock and vowed to repair the statue soon after Eid.

"This is quite an unfortunate incident. We will enhance security at the Lahore Fort so that no such incident should take place in the future, Walled City of Lahore Authority spokesperson Tania Qureshi told PTI.

"The statue's restoration will be carried out from next week. Once it is repaired it will be opened for the public again."

...
Tags: maharaja ranjit singh, article 370 revoked
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore


Latest From World

A month before Jeffrey Epstein's death by apparent suicide in a New York prison, a federal indictment cast light on what prosecutors said was a sprawling network of high school and college students lined up by young recruiters and then forced to satisfy the hedge fund billionaire's insatiable sexual appetite. (Photo: AFP)

‘Little Black Book’: How Jeffrey Epstein built network of victims

A gunman armed with multiple weapons opened fire in a mosque near the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday, injuring one person before being overpowered by an elderly worshipper, police and witnesses said. (Photo: AFP)

1 hurt after gunman goes on shooting spree at mosque in Norway; suspect held

Maliki also urged the Security Belt Forces to withdraw from the positions that they have seized during the past few days. (Photo: ANI Representational)

Yemen conflict: Saudi Arabia invites govt, other parties for urgent peace talks

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a press conference on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Will move UN Security Council with China’s ‘full support’: Pak on Kashmir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

The future is bright for Android! (Photo: Samsung Galaxy Zero concept AndroidLeo)
 

World largest lake Tilicho to be replaced by Nepal's newly-discovered lake

A newly-discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake replacing Tilicho, which is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres in the Himalayan nation and currently holding the title. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan Cabinet approves govt's measures against India on Kashmir

Prime Minister Khan took the Cabinet into confidence on regional situation emerging after the revocation of the special status of Kashmir by India, Awan said. (Photo: File)

By revoking J&K special status Modi has 'accepted defeat': Masood Azhar

In a major diplomatic victory for India, the UN designated Azhar as a global terrorist in May after China lifted its technical hold on a proposal floated by US, UK and France in the UNSC following the Pulwama terror attack. (Photo: PTI/File)

Talk, resolve dispute: China to India, Pakistan

Shah Mehmood Qureshi

3 dead, 23 missing as bus plunges into Trishuli River in central Nepal

A search and rescue operation is underway but authorities are facing problems as the place is below the road. (Photo: ANI)

'Say No to India': Pakistan bans all cultural exchanges with India

Pakistan termed the Indian action as 'unilateral and illegal', and said it would take the matter to the UN Security Council. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham