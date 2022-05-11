World Neighbours 11 May 2022 Mahinda flees to Nav ...
World, Neighbours

Mahinda flees to Navalbase as Rajapaksa houses burnt

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 11, 2022, 8:26 am IST
Updated May 11, 2022, 8:26 am IST
Shoot orders in Colombo, India backs 'democracy, stability'
Security personnel walk past a burned vehicle along a road, a day after they were torched by protesters in Colombo on May 10, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP
  Security personnel walk past a burned vehicle along a road, a day after they were torched by protesters in Colombo on May 10, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP

Colombo/New Delhi: A massive protest began in front of Trincomalee naval base in eastern Sri Lanka on Tuesday as it emerged that former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and some of his family members had taken shelter there after leaving Temple Trees, his official Colombo residence, from where he had to be rescued in an Army helicopter after huge crowds surrounded it.

Violence erupted in Sri Lanka Monday after the former PM’s supporters attacked peaceful anti-government protesters demanding his ouster over the country’s worst economic crisis. At least eight people were killed and over 200 injured in the violence in Colombo and other cities.

 

The authorities imposed a nationwide curfew and deploy the military in Colombo, but the protests continued unabated on Tuesday. The defence ministry finally ordered shoot-at-sight orders to stop those involved in looting or damaging property, a day after mobs targeted the homes of ruling party politicians. “The security forces have been ordered to shoot at sight anyone looting public property or causing harm to life,” it said.

The protesters swarmed the entrance to the office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Mahinda’s younger brother, for the 32nd day to demand that he follow in his brother’s footsteps and quit. The protesters also set up a checkpoint on the road leading to Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to prevent Rajapaksa family loyalists from fleeing the country.

 

In New Delhi, the Indian government said it fully supported “democracy, stability and economic recovery” in the island nation, saying India “has extended this year alone support worth over $3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their current difficulties”. New Delhi is closely watching the developments unfolding in its bankrupt, debt-ridden maritime neighbour, where Chinese influence has grown rapidly in the past few years. New Delhi said: “As a close neighbour of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its democracy, stability and economic recovery… India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka.”

 

A group of lawyers also filed a complaint at the police headquarters on Tuesday seeking the arrest of Mahinda Rajapaksa and his colleagues for having instigated Monday’s violence. The violence on Monday saw arson attacks on the homes of several politicians, including the ancestral home of the Rajapaksas in Hambantota.

Video footage showed the entire house of Mahinda Rajapaksa and his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, at Medamulana in Hambantota city burning. Mahinda Rajapaksa’s house at Kurunegala was also set on fire by the protesters.

 

Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son Namal, meanwhile, told the media his father will not flee Sri Lanka. “There are a lot of rumours that we are going to leave. We will not leave the country,” said Namal, who was at one time projected as a future national leader, and described the surge of national anger against his family as a “bad patch”.

He added that Mahinda will not step down as a legislator and wanted to play an active role in choosing his successor. “My father is safe, he is at a safe location and he is communicating with the family,” said Namal, who had served as Sri Lanka’s sports minister till a Cabinet shakeup in April.

 

The Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeyawardene, on Tuesday requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to call the legislature into session this week to discuss the current situation. The Speaker said that he had telephoned the President with his request. Parliamentary officials said the President will have to reconvene Parliament ahead of its regular May 17 date as there is no Prime Minister or government at present.

...
Tags: sri lanka economic crisis, sri lanka protest, sri lankan president gotabaya rajapaksa, mahinda rajapaksa
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo


Horoscope 11 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From World

Malala Yousafzai. (Photo: AFP)

Malala Yousafzai slams Taliban for hijab decree, urges world leaders to take action

Government supporters and Police clash outside the President's office in Colombo on May 9, 2022. - Violence raged across Sri Lanka late into the night on May 9, 2022, with five people dead and some 180 injured as prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa quit after weeks of protests. (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Mahinda Rajapaksa faces calls for arrest as Sri Lanka violence claims eight lives

Mahinda Rajapaksa (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns after violent clashes

Activists stage a mock ritual to exorcise demons outside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa while demanding the resignations of Mahinda and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's crippling economic crisis, in Colombo (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Lanka crisis: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa may offer resignation today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sri Lanka's Opposition rejects President's invitation to join unity government

Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP)

Sri Lanka announces default on all external debt

Sri Lankans demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the debt-ridden country's worst economic crisis protest in the rain outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns after violent clashes

Mahinda Rajapaksa (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resign

Pakistan speaker Asad Qaiser. (AFP)

Sri Lankan Prez sacks brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa

Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->