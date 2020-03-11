World Neighbours 11 Mar 2020 A few companies to r ...
World, Neighbours

A few companies to resume work in Wuhan, authorities say

AFP
Published Mar 11, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2020, 1:06 pm IST
Provincial officials says that businesses involved in providing daily necessities can resume work and production immediately
Medical staff celebrate after all patients were discharged at a temporary hospital set up to treat people with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wuhan. AFP Photo
 Medical staff celebrate after all patients were discharged at a temporary hospital set up to treat people with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wuhan. AFP Photo

Beijing: Some companies in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus outbreak emerged late last year, are to be allowed to return to work, provincial officials said Wednesday.

Businesses involved in providing daily necessities can resume work and production immediately, as can those that are key to "global industrial chains" after getting approval, said the Hubei provincial government.

 

Other companies are expected to resume production only after March 20.

Similar rules apply in areas considered high-risk in the province outside Wuhan, where companies involved in epidemic prevention, public utilities and providing necessities may resume work.

In areas considered medium or low risk, there is a broader range of companies allowed to return to work.

Passenger flights, trains, cars, ships and city buses in middle- and low-risk areas -- moving within the province and excluding Wuhan -- will "gradually resume operations" as well, without giving any timeframe.

Authorities said they will continue strict control measures on channels out of Wuhan and Hubei.

...
Tags: wuhan outbreak, covid-19, coronavirus outbreak, china coronavirus, wuhan covid-19


Latest From World

A medical staff member speaks with a patient infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus. AFP Photo

Indonesia reports first fatality from Covid19

A person wearing a respiratory mask as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, walks across a deserted Piazza del plebiscito in Naples. AFP Photo

Italy enforces sweeping lockdown to avoid becoming virus epicenter after Wuhan

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., visits outside a polling location at Warren E. Bow Elementary School in Detroit. AP photo

Sanders suffers major blow as Biden wins Michigan

Empty shelves for hand sanitizers seen at a store in New York City. There are now 20 confirmed coronavirus cases in the cFP)

US goes into shutdown mode to arrest coronavirus spread



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Xi makes first visit to virus epicentre Wuhan since outbreak

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre, wearing a protective face mask, talks to a medical staff member during his visit to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences. AP Photo

Pakistan's Aurat march: Stones, shoes hurled at women marchers

An activist of the Aurat (Woman) March, with a slogan reading freed woman painted in her face attend a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Islamabad (AFP)

After 69 hours, survivor rescued from China quarantine hotel rubble

A man is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou where 71 people were held under observation for coronavirus. (AFP)

Chinese man survives coronavirus at 100 years

Representational image (AP)

Bhutan confirms first case of Covid 19

Soldiers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham