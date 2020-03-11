World Neighbours 11 Mar 2020 China sees rise in i ...
World, Neighbours

China sees rise in imported cases, reports 22 new deaths

AFP
Published Mar 11, 2020, 2:19 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2020, 2:19 pm IST
Ten of the new cases came from abroad -- most from Italy, the worst-hit country outside China
Passengers wear face masks as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus as they arrive from an international flight at Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing. AFP Photo
 Passengers wear face masks as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus as they arrive from an international flight at Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing. AFP Photo

Beijing: China reported an increase in imported coronavirus cases Wednesday as Beijing stepped up measures at its main international airport over fears that infections from abroad could undo the country's progress against the epidemic.

There were 22 more deaths and 24 new cases nationwide, according to the National Health Commission.

 

China has made major strides in its battle against the virus, prompting President Xi Jinping to visit Wuhan, the central city at the heart of the global epidemic, on Tuesday and declare that it has "basically curbed" the spread of the disease.

The number of new cases has dramatically fallen in recent weeks but Wednesday's numbers were a slight uptick from the previous day due to the increase in imported cases.

Ten of the new cases came from abroad -- most from Italy, the worst-hit country outside China.

Six of the imported cases were in Beijing, which is enforcing a 14-day quarantine for people arriving from countries deemed to be high-risk, including Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan.

Travellers flying into Beijing Capital International Airport from high-risk countries are now handled separately from other passengers, reported state media on Tuesday.

Flights from Italy, Iran, Korea and Japan will arrive at a designated area of the terminal, an airport staff member told AFP on Wednesday.

Normally the busiest airport in China by passenger volume, the airport was much quieter than usual on Wednesday morning.

The staffer added that travellers who need to be quarantined would be sent to the nearby New China International Exhibition Centre, where AFP journalists saw security guards standing next to a red carpet.

China has now reported 79 cases imported from abroad.

The country, however, has made significant progress in curbing domestic infections.

...
Tags: coronavirus outbreak, covid-19, china coronavirus, covid-19 deaths


Latest From World

Iranian firefighters disinfect streets and allies in southern Tehran to halt the wild spread of coronavirus. AFP Photo

Covid19: Death toll in Iran climbs to 354 after 63 new fatalities

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session prior to voting for constitutional amendments at the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia. AP Photo

Russia approves bill allowing Putin to stay in power for 12 more years

A Turkish military convoy drives near the Syrian town of Kefraya on the highway linking the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey. AFP Photo

Turkey urges Russia to address Syrian ceasefire violations in Idlib

Customers wearing facemasks as a prevention measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Karachi (Image-AFP)

Balochistan reports first case of Covid-19, Pakistan's tally climbs to 19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Balochistan reports first case of Covid-19, Pakistan's tally climbs to 19

Customers wearing facemasks as a prevention measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Karachi (Image-AFP)

A few companies to resume work in Wuhan, authorities say

Medical staff celebrate after all patients were discharged at a temporary hospital set up to treat people with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wuhan. AFP Photo

Xi makes first visit to virus epicentre Wuhan since outbreak

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre, wearing a protective face mask, talks to a medical staff member during his visit to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences. AP Photo

Pakistan's Aurat march: Stones, shoes hurled at women marchers

An activist of the Aurat (Woman) March, with a slogan reading freed woman painted in her face attend a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Islamabad (AFP)

After 69 hours, survivor rescued from China quarantine hotel rubble

A man is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou where 71 people were held under observation for coronavirus. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham