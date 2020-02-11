World Neighbours 11 Feb 2020 Suicide attack in Ka ...
World, Neighbours

Suicide attack in Kabul kills five

AFP
Published Feb 11, 2020, 2:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2020, 2:55 pm IST
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack
Afghan soliders gather on a road following a suicide attack near the Marshal Fahim Military Academy base in Kabul. AFP Photo
 Afghan soliders gather on a road following a suicide attack near the Marshal Fahim Military Academy base in Kabul. AFP Photo

Kabul: A suicide attack targeting a military academy killed at least five people in the Afghan capital Kabul early Tuesday, in what was the first major assault in the city in months.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the dawn attack, which comes after nearly three months of relative calm in the capital.

 

The ministry of defence said five were killed and at least six injured in the attack.

However, the interior ministry's spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said six people -- two civilians and four military personnel -- were left dead after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at around 7:00 am local time. Twelve were wounded including five civilians, he added in a statement.

A witness near the scene in western Kabul said the blast happened near the Marshal Fahim military academy, where security officers are trained in the country.

“It was a big explosion that rocked our house. We also heard gunfire afterwards. Ambulances rushed to the area quickly,” resident Samiullah, who like many Afghans goes by one name, told AFP.

A security source speaking on the condition of anonymity told AFP that the attacker was on foot when he targeted a vehicle near a checkpoint as it was entering the academy.

In recent weeks the Taliban have refrained from attacking major urban centres in an effort to keep talks with the US on track, though violence in the provinces has continued.

The last major attack in Kabul was in November when at least 12 people were killed after a minivan packed with explosives rammed into a vehicle carrying foreigners during morning rush hour.

Four foreign nationals were among those wounded in the attack.

The military academy has been the scene of several attacks in the past, including an Islamic State-claimed assault last May.

Tuesday's blast comes as Washington and the Taliban wrangle over a possible deal that would see US troops begin to leave Afghanistan in return for security guarantees.

However, there appears to have been little progress in reaching a deal in recent weeks, prompting the insurgents to saddle blame on the White House and what they say are a growing list of demands by the Americans to pave the way for a deal.
The US and Taliban had been negotiating for a year and were on the brink of an announcement in September 2019 when President Donald Trump abruptly declared the process “dead”, citing ongoing Taliban violence.
Talks were later restarted in December in Qatar, but paused again following an attack near the US-run Bagram military base in Afghanistan.
As talks have fluctuated, violent attacks in the country have raged, with the number of clashes jumping to record levels in the last quarter of 2019, according to a recent US government watchdog report.

 

...
Tags: kabul, afghanistan suicide attack


Latest From World

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on February 11, 2020, shows President Hassan Rouhani delivering a speech during commemorations marking 41 years since the Islamic Revolution. AFP Photo

Amid high tension, Iran remembers 1979 Islamic revolution

Representational image. AP Photo

China sacks senior health officials as virus crisis deepens

Thailand Army Chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong speaks during a press briefing in Bangkok on Tuesday. AP Photo

Do not blame the army for solider's rampage, Thai general says

File Photo

At least 14 Rohingya refugees die after boat sinks off Bangladesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

The campaign builds over the successes of the ‘Unlabel’ content series that was launched last year by Instagram and Yuvaa. (Photo: MediaBrief)
 

Beware: Attackers find new ways to avoid detection when compromising email accounts

Cybercriminals use brand impersonation, social engineering, and phishing to steal login credentials and access an email account.
 

JVC HA-FX65BN earphones review: Active noise-cancelling for a focused workout!

The earbuds are made of premium materials and at each end, there are magnets that can be used for stowage.
 

Jeep Compass 2.0-litre diesel-automatic mileage: Claimed vs real

The Compass diesel-automatic range now starts from Rs 21.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and goes up to Rs 27.6 lakh for the top-spec.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China sacks senior health officials as virus crisis deepens

Representational image. AP Photo

At least 14 Rohingya refugees die after boat sinks off Bangladesh

File Photo

Verdict against 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed deferred

Hafiz Saeed (AP photo)

Key Pakistani Taliban member killed In Afghanistan

Representational image

Marriage with underage Christian girl valid under Sharia law: Pak court

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham