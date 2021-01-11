World Neighbours 11 Jan 2021 No talks possible wi ...
World, Neighbours

No talks possible with India until restoration of autonomous status of J-K: Pak PM

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2021, 1:01 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2021, 1:01 am IST
We don't have adversarial relations with any country except India which is trying to destabilise Pakistan, he claimed
Withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special powers and bifurcating the state into two union territories in August last year also evoked a strong reaction from Pakistan, which has been unsuccessfully trying to rally international support against India on the Kashmir issue. (Photo:AFP)
 Withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special powers and bifurcating the state into two union territories in August last year also evoked a strong reaction from Pakistan, which has been unsuccessfully trying to rally international support against India on the Kashmir issue. (Photo:AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that no dialogue is possible with India until New Delhi restores the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan said this while responding to a question about any possibility of a dialogue with New Delhi during his interactions with the representatives of the digital media in Islamabad.

 

No talks possible with India until they restore the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir, he said. We don't have adversarial relations with any country except India which is trying to destabilise Pakistan, he claimed.

Ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in Pakistan. Subsequent attacks, including one on Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.

The relationship further dipped after India's warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019, in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed

 

Withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special powers and bifurcating the state into two union territories in August last year also evoked a strong reaction from Pakistan, which has been unsuccessfully trying to rally international support against India on the Kashmir issue.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

...
Tags: imran khan on kashmir, imran khan on india
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From World

There's a security issue too because countries which have already begun rolling out the vaccines have warned us that there is a huge theft of it, so we may not even disclose where it is being centrally stored, Department of Health spokesperson Popo Maja said. (Photo:AFP)

South Africa to store COVID-19 vaccines from India at secret place for fear of theft

People are silhouetted on vehicles headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Pakistan's national power grid experienced a major breakdown late night on Saturday, leaving millions of people in darkness, local media reported. (AP)

Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

Relatives of passengers on board missing Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182 wait for news at the Supadio airport in Pontianak on January 9, 2021, after contact with the aircraft was lost shortly after take-off from Jakarta. - An Indonesian budget airline with 62 people on board is suspected to have crashed into the sea shortly after the Boeing 737 took off from Jakarta airport on January 9, authorities said. (AFP)

Indonesian plane feared crashed after losing contact



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

A look at Myanmar's election and Suu Kyi's expected victory

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) arrives to cast an advance vote at a polling station in Naypyidaw on October 29, 2020. (AFP)

Pakistan leader likely to be booked for treason over Abhinandan remarks

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. (Twitter/@AbdulRe81179573)

Gilgit-Baltistan assembly election gets under way amid tight security

Regardless of who wins the polls, it is expected that some changes in the status of the region would be announced after the new government was formed in Gilgit-Baltistan.

China begins once-a-decade census of world's largest population

Census workers collect information from a woman in Lianyungang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on November 1, 2020, as millions of census-takers began knocking on doors for a once-a-decade head count of the world's largest population that for the first time will use mobile apps to help crunch the massive numbers. (AFP)

Pakistan on FATF's 'Enhanced Follow-up' list for meagre progress on terror financing

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham