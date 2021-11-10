World Neighbours 10 Nov 2021 Nobel Peace Prize wi ...
World, Neighbours

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala ties the knot

PTI
Published Nov 10, 2021, 9:45 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2021, 9:45 am IST
Yousafzai gained international recognition for her activism against the Taliban's efforts to stop girls from attending school in Pakistan
The 24-year-old posted a few pictures of the ceremony along with her husband Asser Malik and family members. (Photo: Twitter/@Malala)
 The 24-year-old posted a few pictures of the ceremony along with her husband Asser Malik and family members. (Photo: Twitter/@Malala)

London: Nobel Laureate and Pakistani activist for girls' education Malala Yousafzai has tied the knot in a small ceremony in the UK.

Yousafzai gained international recognition for her activism against the Taliban's efforts to stop girls from attending school in Pakistan.

 

Announcing her marriage on Twitter, the 24-year-old posted a few pictures of the ceremony along with her husband Asser Malik and family members.

Decked up in a tea pink suit and simple jewellery, Yousafzai is seen carrying out the wedding formalities in her home in Birmingham with Malik, who is the general manager of Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she said in a tweet.

"We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she said.

 

Yousafzai's recent comments on marriage to an international fashion magazine had stirred controversy.

In an interview to Vogue magazine in June, Yousafzai, an Oxford graduate, revealed that she is not sure if she will ever marry.

I still don't understand why people have to get married.

"If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership? she had said.

When she was 15, she was shot in the head by a member of the Taliban in October 2012 and was flown to the UK to receive treatment.

 

In 2014, she won the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17, becoming the youngest laureate of the prize.

She shared the prize with child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi.

Last year, she graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

...
Tags: malala yousafzai
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From World

A sign posted on a door at the Obregon Park Covid-19 vaccine site reminds people to get their booster shots as children age 5-11 receive their first dose at the facility on November 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. ( Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

Pfizer asks FDA to okay COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Now, it's time for the high level negotiations, when government ministers or other senior diplomats swoop in to make the political decisions that are supposed to break the technical logjams. (ANI Photo)

Climate talks struggle with gap between rich, poor nations

The frigate is the largest and most advanced warship China has ever exported, CSSC said. (Representative Image: ANI)

With eye on Indian Ocean, China delivers largest, most advanced warship to Pakistan

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating and along with that, the security situation has worsened since the Taliban took control of the country. (AFP Photo)

Anti-Taliban forces might gravitate towards ISIS-K in Afghanistan: Think tank



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Climate talks struggle with gap between rich, poor nations

Now, it's time for the high level negotiations, when government ministers or other senior diplomats swoop in to make the political decisions that are supposed to break the technical logjams. (ANI Photo)

Japan's Princess Mako marries college sweetheart, loses royal status

Japan's Princess Mako bows before leaving her home at Akasaka Estate in Tokyo. (Photo: AFP)

Goons attack Hindu temples in Bangladesh during Durga Puja, 4 killed

A vandalise temple is seen in Comilla on October 14, 2021. (AFP)

US, Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal

Taliban fighters working as a police force stand guard at the entrance gate of a police district in Kabul. (WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP)

Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack

Taliban fighters stand guard near the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital in Kabul on November 2, 2021, after at least 19 people were killed and 50 others wounded in an attack on a military hospital. (Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->