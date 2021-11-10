World Neighbours 10 Nov 2021 Heavy rains in Sri L ...
World, Neighbours

Heavy rains in Sri Lanka leave 16 dead, thousands displaced

AP
Published Nov 10, 2021, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2021, 12:28 pm IST
Most deaths have occurred due to drowning and lightening strikes
Residents wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains at Biyagama, on the outskirts of Colombo. (Photo: AFP)
 Residents wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains at Biyagama, on the outskirts of Colombo. (Photo: AFP)

Colombo: At least 16 people have died in floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka following more than a week of heavy rain, officials said Wednesday.

The disaster management centre said more than 5,000 people have been displaced from their homes and have taken shelter in relatives' homes or government-run relief centres.

 

Most deaths have occurred due to drowning and lightening strikes. At least one person is reported missing.

Months of October and November are usually the northeastern monsoon season in Sri Lanka. However, higher than usual rainfalls have been reported in most parts of the country this year.

...
Tags: sri lanka rains, sri lanka floods
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo


Latest From World

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, arrives at his official residence in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP/Koji Sasahara)

Kishida reelected Japan's PM in parliamentary voteBy Mari Yamaguchi

A sign posted on a door at the Obregon Park Covid-19 vaccine site reminds people to get their booster shots as children age 5-11 receive their first dose at the facility on November 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. ( Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

Pfizer asks FDA to okay COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

The 24-year-old posted a few pictures of the ceremony along with her husband Asser Malik and family members. (Photo: Twitter/@Malala)

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries senior officer of Pakistan Cricket Board

Now, it's time for the high level negotiations, when government ministers or other senior diplomats swoop in to make the political decisions that are supposed to break the technical logjams. (ANI Photo)

Climate talks struggle with gap between rich, poor nations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala ties the knot

The 24-year-old posted a few pictures of the ceremony along with her husband Asser Malik and family members. (Photo: Twitter/@Malala)

Climate talks struggle with gap between rich, poor nations

Now, it's time for the high level negotiations, when government ministers or other senior diplomats swoop in to make the political decisions that are supposed to break the technical logjams. (ANI Photo)

Japan's Princess Mako marries college sweetheart, loses royal status

Japan's Princess Mako bows before leaving her home at Akasaka Estate in Tokyo. (Photo: AFP)

Goons attack Hindu temples in Bangladesh during Durga Puja, 4 killed

A vandalise temple is seen in Comilla on October 14, 2021. (AFP)

US, Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal

Taliban fighters working as a police force stand guard at the entrance gate of a police district in Kabul. (WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->