Heavy rains in Sri Lanka leave 16 dead, thousands displaced

Residents wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains at Biyagama, on the outskirts of Colombo. (Photo: AFP)

Colombo: At least 16 people have died in floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka following more than a week of heavy rain, officials said Wednesday.

The disaster management centre said more than 5,000 people have been displaced from their homes and have taken shelter in relatives' homes or government-run relief centres.

Most deaths have occurred due to drowning and lightening strikes. At least one person is reported missing.

Months of October and November are usually the northeastern monsoon season in Sri Lanka. However, higher than usual rainfalls have been reported in most parts of the country this year.