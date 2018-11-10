search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Sri Lanka crisis: Wickremesinghe's party to fight parliament dissolution in court

PTI
Published Nov 10, 2018, 7:31 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2018, 7:31 pm IST
Sirisena had called for January polls after it was clear Rajapaksa wouldn't command majority in legislature.
Sri Lanka's Parliament stands dissolved some 21 months ahead of its schedule in August 2020, amid a worsening Constitutional crisis triggered by the surprise sacking of Wickremesinghe. (Photo: File)
 Sri Lanka's Parliament stands dissolved some 21 months ahead of its schedule in August 2020, amid a worsening Constitutional crisis triggered by the surprise sacking of Wickremesinghe. (Photo: File)

Colombo: Ousted Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's United National Party will challenge in court what it termed as the illegal dissolution of Parliament by President Maithripala Sirisena a day after he announced a snap election in January.

"The party will be pursuing the intervention of the courts to ensure the rule of law and the Constitution is protected against autocratic moves," a UNP statement said. 

 

Former finance minister and UNP leader Mangala Samaraweera said, "the emerging tyranny of Maithripala Sirisena will be fought in courts, in parliament and at the election". 

Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe on October 26 and on Friday he set the election for January 5.

Sri Lanka's political crisis deepened as Sirisena dissolved Parliament and announced snap polls after it became evident that he did not have enough support in the House for Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was appointed by him under controversial circumstances.

Dinesh Gunawardena, a government minister from Sirisena's party alleged that parliament was dissolved because of the conduct of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya. 

"He gave illegal orders in defiance of the president," Gunawardena said referring to Jayasuriya's assertion that parliament must hold a floor test to prove the legality of the appointment of Rajapaksa as prime minister replacing Wickremesinghe. 

Sirisena had suspended the House until November 16 which was later advanced by two days following international pressure. Western nations had urged Sirisena to uphold the law and abide by parliamentary procedure.

Former president Rajapaksa commenting on Sirisena's decision said, "a general election will truly establish the will of the people and make way for a stable country".

Marxist JVP's senior member Vijitha Herath said that all must unite to protect the basic law of the country.

"We appeal to everyone to get together to safeguard democratic rights and the basic law of the country," he said adding they would take part in a broader alliance to fight the "injustice" at the election.

Sirisena signed a gazette notification to dissolve Parliament with effect from Friday midnight, in another surprise move that comes after two weeks of political and Constitutional turmoil.

According to the gazette notice, nominations to contest the snap election would be taken between November 19 and 26. The election will be held January 5 and the new parliament would be convened on January 17.

Sri Lanka's Parliament stands dissolved some 21 months ahead of its schedule in August 2020, amid a worsening Constitutional crisis triggered by the surprise sacking of Wickremesinghe.

The dissolution came hours after a close aide of the president said that Sirisena had decided that there will be no snap election or a national referendum to end the political turmoil. 

...
Tags: maithripala sirisena, ranil wickremesinghe, mahinda rajapaksa, sri lanka political crisis, parliament dissolved
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhones are losing out to OnePlus, Samsung smartphones in India

The higher average prices for iPhones have led most of the userbase to migrate to affordable Android options.
 

95-year-old wakes up during his own funeral in Rajasthan, family shocked

He was declared dead on Saturday and a priest was summoned to the home to perform the pensioner’s last rites.
 

Royal Enfield roars into global market with Interceptor, Continental

The Standard variant of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are priced at $5,799 (about Rs 4.21 lakh) and $5,999 (about Rs 4.36 lakh), respectively.
 

ICC Women’s World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur slams ton as India beat New Zealand in opener

The hitting was incredible and the sixes unbelievably monstrous, making Harmanpreet Kaur the first Indian woman to record a century in the format and propelling her team to a 34-run win over New Zealand in the World T20 opener. (Photo: PTI)
 

MS Dhoni attends India Cements board meeting, enthrals executives

Dhoni, captain of the city-based cement maker's IPL-franchise Chennai Super Kings, holds the post of Vice-President Marketing, in India Cements Ltd. (Photo: PTI)
 

China will have robot news readers ahead

The anchor, modeled on real-life Chinese news reader Qiu Hao and sporting a black suit and red tie, is part of a major push by China to advance its prowess in AI technology, from surveillance equipment to self-driving cars.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sri Lanka crisis: President Sirisena dissolves parliament, calls for snap polls

Sirisena signed a decree dismissing the 225-member assembly and scheduled parliamentary elections for January 5, nearly two years ahead of schedule. In a bid to head off any revolt against his action he also suspended parliament. (Photo: File)

Sri Lankan Speaker Jayasuriya presses for floor test to resolve political crisis

Sri Lankan Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said he wanted a floor test in parliament to resolve the issue of two prime ministers in the country which arose following the sacking of Ranil Wickremesinghe and replacing him with Mahinda Rajapaksa. (Photo: File | AFP)

Sri Lanka has suffered 'coup without guns', says Speaker Karu Jayasuriya

Jayasuriya says majority of parliamentarians view the change in PM as unconstitutional and in a letter to diplomats and foreign missions, said some of them were offered bribes and ministerial jobs to support the new government. (Photo: File)

Ousted Sri Lankan PM's official home becomes symbol of power struggle

Thousands of loyalists from across the country are camped out at the Temple Trees residence in Colombo, a colonial-era bungalow where Ranil Wickremesinghe has been holed up since his shock dismissal more than a week ago. (Photo: AFP)

Aasia Bibi’s husband seeks Donald Trump’s help

Aasia Bibi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham