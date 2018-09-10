search on deccanchronicle.com
Transgender in Pakistan set on fire by 4 men for resisting sexual assault

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
The transgender suffered 80 per cent burn injuries and died while he was being taken to a hospital in Lahore.
Lahore: A transgender in Pakistan died on Saturday after he was set on fire allegedly by four persons when he resisted their attempt to sexually assault him.

According to police, the four accused took the transgender to a deserted place near a cab station in Sahiwal district, around 250 kms from Lahore, on Thursday and set him on fire after he resisted their attempt to sexually assault him.

In the north part of Pakistan, transgender community is very unsafe. The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Human Rights Directorate has taken serious notice of the rise in the incidents of violence against transgenders and has directed all departments concerned to share their investigation into the murder of transgender persons recently on a daily basis.

Pakistan's parliament in May last year passed a law guaranteeing basic rights for transgender citizens and outlawing discrimination by both employers and private business owners.

Tags: transgender set on fire, crime, human rights, pakistan parliament
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore




