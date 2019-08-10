World Neighbours 10 Aug 2019 After trains, Pakist ...
World, Neighbours

After trains, Pakistan now suspends Lahore-Delhi 'dosti' bus service

PTI
Published Aug 10, 2019, 11:14 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 11:14 am IST
The bus service was first started in February 1999 but suspended after the 2001 Parliament attack in India. It was restarted in July 2003.
Earlier, Pakistan Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had announced on Friday that Pakistan would suspend the Thar Express train service with India which links the two countries across the Rajasthan border, a day after it stopped the Samjhauta Express following Islamabad's unilateral decision to downgrade bilateral ties. (Representational Image)
 Earlier, Pakistan Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had announced on Friday that Pakistan would suspend the Thar Express train service with India which links the two countries across the Rajasthan border, a day after it stopped the Samjhauta Express following Islamabad's unilateral decision to downgrade bilateral ties. (Representational Image)

Islamabad: Pakistan has suspended the Delhi-Lahore-Delhi 'Dosti' (friendship) bus service, after suspending two cross-border trains, in the wake of India's decision revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories, a senior Pakistani minister has said.

The bus service was first started in February 1999 but suspended after the 2001 Parliament attack in India. It was restarted in July 2003.

 

The move is in line with the decisions taken during a meeting of Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) held on Wednesday, Pakistan Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said.

"In line with the decisions of NSC Pak-India bus service is suspended," Saeed tweeted on Friday.

The Lahore-Delhi bus service is operated from Ambedkar Stadium terminal near Delhi Gate. DTC buses ply every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) buses every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, from Delhi to Lahore.

For the return trip, DTC buses leave Lahore every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday whereas the PTDC buses are available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Earlier, Pakistan Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had announced on Friday that Pakistan would suspend the Thar Express train service with India which links the two countries across the Rajasthan border, a day after it stopped the Samjhauta Express following Islamabad's unilateral decision to downgrade bilateral ties.

Rasheed announced to suspend the services of Thar Express and said that the last train would leave for India late Friday night, Pakistan's APP news agency reported.

The Thar Express has been running between Jodhpur's Bhagat ki Kothi station to Karachi every Friday night since services resumed on February 18, 2006 after a 41-year suspension.

He said the 133 km new track was built with the cost of Rs. 13 billion for Thar Express and now the track would be used for Thar coal project.

On Thursday, Pakistan suspended the Samjhauta Express train service with India.

Rasheed said that the train service will not operate till he is the Railways minister and the bogies of the train will now be used for passengers travelling on the occasion of Eid.

The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi and Urdu words for "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Simla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations.

On the Indian side, the train runs from Delhi to Attari and from Lahore to Wagah on the Pakistan side.

Pakistan's decision to suspended the services of the two trains came after it expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria on Wednesday and decided to downgrade the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

India on Monday revoked Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

...
Tags: pakistan, india, kashmir issue, thar express, samjhauta express
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

However, the US has expressed concerns about the human rights situation in Kashmir and is worried about law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, they said. (Photo: AP)

Pak ‘bluntly told’ not to use Kashmir for cross-border terrorism: US diplomats

Russia’s state nuclear agency Rosatom said early on Saturday that five of its staff members had been killed in an accident during tests on a military site in northern Russia, the RIA news agency reported. (Representational Image)

5 killed in mysterious rocket test accident in Russia: report

The founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested on July 17. (Photo: File)

Pak court to take up terror financing charges against Hafiz Saeed on Sept 2

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he received a

Kim wrote 'very beautiful letter' on US-S Korea military exercises: Trump



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti opens bookings for Ertiga-based XL6; no diesel on offer

The XL6 will be offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.
 

Upcoming Samsung phone will be the holy grail of battery life

Samsung rumoured to be preparing a handset with a 6000mAh battery.
 

Huge iPhone leak confirms blockbuster Apple details

The iPhone 11 launch is right around the corner.
 

Uttar Pradesh top cop gets Rs 500 cheque, letter of appreciation from comman man

Inspector General of Police (Agra range) A Satish Ganesh found an envelope carrying the letter, titled "Prashansha Praman Patra" (letter of appreciation), and the cheque while going through his routine mails on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ Satish Bharadwaj)
 

Foldable iPhone could cost this much

Traditionally, Apple has always charged a premium for its devices. (Foldable News)
 

Video: Arjun Kapoor stops IFFM host from flirting with lady love Malaika Arora; watch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak court to take up terror financing charges against Hafiz Saeed on Sept 2

The founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested on July 17. (Photo: File)

Pakistan Cabinet approves govt's measures against India on Kashmir

Prime Minister Khan took the Cabinet into confidence on regional situation emerging after the revocation of the special status of Kashmir by India, Awan said. (Photo: File)

By revoking J&K special status Modi has 'accepted defeat': Masood Azhar

In a major diplomatic victory for India, the UN designated Azhar as a global terrorist in May after China lifted its technical hold on a proposal floated by US, UK and France in the UNSC following the Pulwama terror attack. (Photo: PTI/File)

Talk, resolve dispute: China to India, Pakistan

Shah Mehmood Qureshi

3 dead, 23 missing as bus plunges into Trishuli River in central Nepal

A search and rescue operation is underway but authorities are facing problems as the place is below the road. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham