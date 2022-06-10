World Neighbours 10 Jun 2022 Pakistan's Gene ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistan's General Musharraf critical in UAE, says ex-minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jun 10, 2022, 6:25 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2022, 6:33 pm IST
Musharraf's recovery not possible, says family
Pervez Musharraf
Lahore/Dubai: Pakistan's former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf is critical and his recovery is not possible, according to a statement issued by the former dictator's family.

"He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis).  Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," Musharraf's family said in a tweet on Friday.

 

The former Pakistan army chief's family issued the statement after rumours of his death spread on Friday. Earlier in the day, Musharraf's close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Musharraf was critical as he was put on a ventilator.

Gen. Musharraf, 78, ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008.

Chaudhry, who was the information minister in the Imran Khan government, was once a media spokesperson for Musharraf.

He said that he spoke to Musharraf's son who confirmed his illness. “I have just spoken to Gen Musharraf's son Bilal in Dubai who confirmed that he (Musharraf) is on ventilator,” Chaudhry said.

 

Reacting to reports, Ifzaal Siddique, the President of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Overseas -- founded by Musharraf -- said that the former president is little bit ill but fully alert.
“General Pervez Musharraf is at home (a little) bit ill though, but fully alert as usual, please don't listen to fake news. Just pray for his good health, Ameen,” Siddique said.

Musharraf has been declared a fugitive in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case. The former president, living in Dubai since 2016, was facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.
The former military ruler left for Dubai in March 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since. PTI

 

Tags: gen pervez musharraf


