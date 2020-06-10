78th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

274,780

8,852

Recovered

13,416

5,129

Deaths

7,719

241

Maharashtra90787426393289 Tamil Nadu3491418325307 Delhi2994311357874 Gujarat21044143731313 Uttar Pradesh113356669301 Rajasthan112458328255 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal89853620415 Karnataka5921260566 Bihar5455277033 Haryana5209180745 Andhra Pradesh5029277577 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana39201742148 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala209784817 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
World Neighbours 10 Jun 2020 WHO calls for ' ...
World, Neighbours

WHO calls for 'intermittent' lockdowns in Pakistan as virus surges

AFP
Published Jun 10, 2020, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2020, 1:57 pm IST
Hospitals across Pakistan say they are at or near capacity, and some are turning COVID-19 patients away
Commuters return from the capital city of Islamabad, in Rawalpindi. (AFP)
 Commuters return from the capital city of Islamabad, in Rawalpindi. (AFP)

Islamabad: The World Health Organization has told Pakistan it should implement "intermittent" lockdowns to counter a surge in coronavirus infections that has come as the country loosens restrictions, officials said.

Since the start of Pakistan's outbreak in March, Prime Minister Imran Khan opposed a nationwide lockdown of the sort seen elsewhere, arguing the impoverished country could not afford it.

 

Instead, Pakistan's four provinces ordered a patchwork of closures, but last week Khan said most of these restrictions would be lifted.

Health officials on Wednesday declared a record number of new cases in the past 24 hours. The country has now confirmed a total of more than 113,000 cases and 2,200 deaths -- though with testing still limited, real rates are thought to be much higher.

"As of today, Pakistan does not meet any of the pre-requisite conditions for opening the lockdown", the WHO said in a letter confirmed by Pakistan officials on Tuesday.

Many people have not adopted behavioural changes such as social distancing and frequent hand-washing, meaning "difficult" decisions will be required including "intermittent lockdowns" in targeted areas, the letter states.

Some 25 percent of tests in Pakistan come back positive for COVID-19, the WHO said, indicating high levels of infection in the general population.

The health body recommended an intermittent lockdown cycle of two weeks on, two weeks off.

Responding to the WHO's letter, Zafar Mirza, the prime minister's special advisor for health, said the country had "consciously but gradually" eased lockdowns while enforcing guidelines in shops, mosques and public transport.

"We have to make tough policy choices to strike a balance between lives and livelihoods," Mirza said Wednesday.

Punjab's provincial health minister Yasmin Rashid, who received the WHO's letter, said the provincial government had already given "orders to take strict action against those violating" virus guidelines.

Hospitals across Pakistan say they are at or near capacity, and some are turning COVID-19 patients away.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday that 136,000 cases had been reported in the previous 24 hours, "the most in a single day so far", with the majority of them in South Asia and the Americas.

...
Tags: pakistan status, intermittent lockdown, coronavirus, covid-19, world health organization, who
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From World

A woman reacts as she is sprayed with disinfectant inside a chamber as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak before entering a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AP)

Easing restrictions in Indonesia's capital worry its citizens

Workers prepare to take down a statue of slave owner Robert Milligan at West India Quay, east London. (AP)

Authorities remove slave trader statue in London

LaTonya Floyd speaks during the funeral service for her brother George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church. (AP)

George Floyd laid to rest in Houston

Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali points to a map of Nepal. (AP)

Nepal ‘still waiting for a response from India’ to resolve border dispute



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Nepal ‘still waiting for a response from India’ to resolve border dispute

Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali points to a map of Nepal. (AP)

China dismisses Harvard study suggesting virus spread started in August

Journalists chat near a screen showing President Xi Jinping talks by video with patients and medical workers at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan. (AP)

Pakistan records more than 100 coronavirus deaths in single day

As of Tuesday, Pakistan recorded 108,316 coronavirus infections. (PTI Photo)

Pakistan puts foot down on safety breaches as coronavirus cases top 100,000

Government officials seal shut a barber shop for not observing the standard operating procedures issued by the Pakistan government to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (AP)

China defends COVID-19 response in new report

Xu Lin, Vice head of the Publicity Department of Communist Party shows a copy of the white paper on fighting COVID-19 China in action during a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham