78th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

274,780

8,852

Recovered

13,416

5,129

Deaths

7,719

241

Maharashtra90787426393289 Tamil Nadu3491418325307 Delhi2994311357874 Gujarat21044143731313 Uttar Pradesh113356669301 Rajasthan112458328255 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal89853620415 Karnataka5921260566 Bihar5455277033 Haryana5209180745 Andhra Pradesh5029277577 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana39201742148 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala209784817 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
World Neighbours 10 Jun 2020 Nepal ‘still w ...
World, Neighbours

Nepal ‘still waiting for a response from India’ to resolve border dispute

AP
Published Jun 10, 2020, 10:32 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2020, 10:32 am IST
Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali says requests to talk were made in November and December last year, and again in May
Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali points to a map of Nepal. (AP)
 Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali points to a map of Nepal. (AP)

Kathmandu: Nepal’s foreign minister said Tuesday that the country was still waiting for a response from India on holding talks to resolve a border dispute that has strained relations between the South Asian neighbors.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali told The Associated Press in an interview that requests to talk were made in November and December last year, and again in May.

 

“We have expressed time and again that Nepal wants to sit at the table to resolve this problem,” Gyawali said.

“We are waiting for formal negotiations so that these two countries with ... a very unique type of partnership can develop a more inspiring relationship that reflects the requirements of the 21st century,” he said.

The latest border dispute between the countries began over India’s inauguration last month of a Himalayan link road built in a disputed region that lies at a strategic three-way junction with Tibet and China.

The 80-kilometer (50-mile) road, inaugurated by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, cuts through the Lipu Lekh Himalayan pass, considered one of the shortest and most feasible trade routes between India and China.

Nepal fiercely contested the inauguration of the road and viewed the alleged incursion as a stark example of bullying by its much larger neighbor, triggering a fresh dispute over the strategically important territory.

The government of Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli issued a new political map of Nepal that showed the disputed territory within its borders.

Nepal, which was never under colonial rule, has long claimed the areas of Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh in accordance with the 1816 Sugauli treaty with the British Raj, although these areas have remained in control of Indian troops since India fought a war with China in 1962.

There have been reports that India does not want to hold negotiations with Nepal until its coronavirus outbreak is brought under control. Nepal, however, is in a rush for talks.

“If the coronavirus is an obstacle for not being able to hold diplomatic dialogue soon, it should have been an obstacle for the inauguration of the link road as well,” Gyawali said. “But if the coronavirus did not create any problem to the inauguration, that means there are some controversies, there are some paradoxes.”

The dispute over the territory bought a new wedge in relations between the two nations, leading to an exchange of strong-worded statements and remarks from both sides.

“There is no alternative to dialogue and friendly talk, and talk not just for formality, but with commitment to solve the problem and to develop such an environment where both countries can prosper together, where both countries can journey together toward a prosperous region of South Asia,” Gyawali said.

...
Tags: nepal map, rajnath singh, nepal foreign minister, india border border dispute
Location: Nepal, Central


Latest From World

President Pierre Nkurunziza after Ndayishimiye was chosen as the party's presidential candidate at a national conference for the ruling CNDD-FDD party in the rural province of Gitega, Burundi. (AP)

Burundi: Officials say president died of heart attack, many suspect virus infection

Journalists chat near a screen showing President Xi Jinping talks by video with patients and medical workers at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan. (AP)

China dismisses Harvard study suggesting virus spread started in August

A health worker treats a COVID-19 patient in a field hospital built inside a gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo. (AP)

Brazil restores daily COVID-19 update after Supreme Court ruling

Roxie Washington holds Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd as they attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston. AP photo

George Floyd's life celebrated at Houston funeral two weeks after his death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China dismisses Harvard study suggesting virus spread started in August

Journalists chat near a screen showing President Xi Jinping talks by video with patients and medical workers at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan. (AP)

Pakistan records more than 100 coronavirus deaths in single day

As of Tuesday, Pakistan recorded 108,316 coronavirus infections. (PTI Photo)

Pakistan puts foot down on safety breaches as coronavirus cases top 100,000

Government officials seal shut a barber shop for not observing the standard operating procedures issued by the Pakistan government to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (AP)

China defends COVID-19 response in new report

Xu Lin, Vice head of the Publicity Department of Communist Party shows a copy of the white paper on fighting COVID-19 China in action during a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing. (AP)

Pakistan's virus deaths cross 2,000 mark

Health workers arrive to collect at a drive-through testing and screening facility for the coronavirus, in Islamabad. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham