LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Better chance of peace talks with India if Modi's BJP wins LS polls: Imran Khan

REUTERS
Published Apr 10, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Khan said that if next Indian govt were led by Congress party, it might be too scared to seek settlement with Pak over Kashmir.
Imran Khan said Kashmir was a political struggle and there was no military solution, adding that Kashmiris suffered if armed terrorists from Pakistan came across the border, leading to Indian army crackdowns. (Photo: File)
 Imran Khan said Kashmir was a political struggle and there was no military solution, adding that Kashmiris suffered if armed terrorists from Pakistan came across the border, leading to Indian army crackdowns. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he thinks there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if PM Narendra Modi's BJP wins the general election due to begin on Thursday.

Imran Khan said that if the next Indian government were led by the opposition Congress party, it might be too scared to seek a settlement with Pakistan over Kashmir, fearing a backlash from the right wing.

 

"Perhaps if the BJP - a right-wing party - wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached," Imran Khan told a small group of foreign journalists in an interview.

This was despite the massive alienation that Muslims in Kashmir and Muslims in general were facing in PM Modi's India, said Imran Khan, who took office last August.

"I never thought I would see what is happening in India right now," said the former international cricket star. "Muslim-ness is being attacked."

He said PM Modi, like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was electioneering based on "fear and nationalist feeling".

The BJP's pledge this week to propose stripping decades-old special rights from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which prevent outsiders from buying property in the state, was a major concern, though it could also be electioneering, Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan did appear to offer India an olive branch, saying that Islamabad was determined to dismantle all Pakistan-based terror groups in the country, and that the government had full support from Pakistan's powerful army for the programme. Those to be dismantled include groups involved in Kashmir.

Imran Khan said Kashmir was a political struggle and there was no military solution, adding that Kashmiris suffered if armed terrorists from Pakistan came across the border, leading to Indian army crackdowns.

Relations between Pakistan and India reached a crisis point in February after a suicide bombing killed 40 soldiers in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Islamabad denied responsibility for the February 14 attack, which was claimed by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, but the bombing prompted India to carry out a cross border air strike against a terrorist training camp in Pakistan.

Pakistan responded the next day by sending planes to target Indian military installations.

Pollsters say PM Modi and the BJP's re-election bid got a boost from a wave of patriotism after the suicide bomb attack and the Indian government's fast response.

Imran Khan said there was still the possibility if the polls turn against PM Modi in the next few weeks that India could take some further military action against Pakistan.

The general elections will be held in seven phases and will begin on Thursday. The result will be counted on May 23.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned on Sunday that Islamabad had "reliable intelligence" that India would attack again this month. India described the claim as irresponsible.

Imran Khan said that it was vital for Pakistan to have peace with its neighbours, Afghanistan, India and Iran, if it was to have the kind of economy needed to pull 100 million people out of poverty.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: imran khan, narendra modi, 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp, kashmir issue, congress
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From World

Prime Minister Khan seemed quite cognisant that the last thing Pakistan wanted was a war. (Photo: AP)

Imran Khan says Pakistan opted for ‘measured response’ to India’s air strikes

Power cuts have occurred sporadically since the massive blackout of March 7 left the country in the dark for five days. (Photo:AP)

Another blackout hits large parts of Venezuela

The closely contested race was widely seen in Israel as a referendum on Netanyahu's character and record in the face of corruption allegations. (Photo: File)

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu secures record fifth term in office: Report

Rose Marie Bentley was an avid swimmer, raised five kids, helped her husband run a feed store, and lived to the ripe age of 99. (Photo: AP)

US woman's all organs, except heart, placed on wrong side; managed to live upto 99



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey's on-set video from 'Chhapaak' gets leaked; watch

Screengrab from a leaked video of Deepika Padukone from the sets of Chhapaak. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Dhoni sleeps at Chennai Airport

The former India skipper can be seen sleeping on the floors of Chennai airport. (Photo: MS Dhoni Twitter)
 

US woman's all organs, except heart, placed on wrong side; managed to live upto 99

Rose Marie Bentley was an avid swimmer, raised five kids, helped her husband run a feed store, and lived to the ripe age of 99. (Photo: AP)
 

Land Rover launches locally assembled Range Rover Velar; priced at Rs 72.47 lakh

Land Rover is offering the option of choosing between a petrol and diesel engine at an identical price point.
 

Virgin Galactic's first test passenger gets commercial astronaut wings

Commercial human space flight is now a reality.
 

Shahid Kapoor lost this much kilos for 'Kabir Singh'; find out

Shahid Kapoor in the still from Kabir Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Indian, Israeli leaders showing moral bankruptcy to win elections: PM Imran Khan

The remarks by Khan have come when India is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo:AP)

Cancel Mumbai 26/11 attacks plotter Lakhvi’s bail: Pak probe agency to Islamabad HC

A total of 166 people were killed in the attack carried out by 10 LeT men in Mumbai. (File Photo)

India failed to provide any evidence of downing F-16, says Pak Army

The IAF had issued a similar statement on Friday asserting that it shot down an F-16 in Nowshera sector after leading American magazine 'Foreign Policy' reported that a US count of the F-16s with Pakistan has found that none of them are missing. (Representational Image)

Pakistan slightly open airspace for west bound flights from India

Pakistan had kept its airspace fully closed after an Indian Air Force strike on a terror camp in Balakot on February 26. (Photo:AP)

Anti-aircraft gun bullets found near Imran Khan’s house

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham