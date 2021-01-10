World Neighbours 10 Jan 2021 Pakistan hit by nati ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2021, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2021, 1:05 pm IST
Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan said the frequency in the power distribution system suddenly dropped from 50 to zero, causing the blackout
People are silhouetted on vehicles headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Pakistan's national power grid experienced a major breakdown late night on Saturday, leaving millions of people in darkness, local media reported. (AP)
  People are silhouetted on vehicles headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Pakistan's national power grid experienced a major breakdown late night on Saturday, leaving millions of people in darkness, local media reported. (AP)

Islamabad: Several cities and towns across Pakistan plunged into darkness late on Saturday night following a huge blackout due to a fault in the power distribution system, according to media reports.

The power outage was reported shortly before midnight almost simultaneously in many cities. Residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and others faced the blackout, the reports stated.

 

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat tweeted that the National Transmission Despatch Company's lines have tripped, causing outage. "It will take sometime before everything gets back to normal," he added.

Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan said the frequency in the power distribution system suddenly dropped from 50 to zero, causing the blackout. "We are trying to ascertain what caused the drop in frequency, Ayub said.

Initial reports suggest there was a fault in the Guddu power plant in Sindh province at 11.41 pm, the Energy Ministry tweeted.

 

The fault tripped the high transmission lines and this resulted in the system frequency to drop from 50 to zero in less than a second, causing power plants to shut down, according to the ministry.

It added that Khan was overseeing the restoration work at the National Power Control Center.

The minister appealed to people to maintain restraint and said power restoration was being carried out with caution and teams were on the ground.

Later, Khan posted a series of tweets regarding restoration of power in several grids.

...
Tags: pakistan blackout, power distribution system drop in pakistan, transmission lines trip pakistan, restoration of power begins pakistan


Latest From World

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

Relatives of passengers on board missing Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182 wait for news at the Supadio airport in Pontianak on January 9, 2021, after contact with the aircraft was lost shortly after take-off from Jakarta. - An Indonesian budget airline with 62 people on board is suspected to have crashed into the sea shortly after the Boeing 737 took off from Jakarta airport on January 9, authorities said. (AFP)

Indonesian plane feared crashed after losing contact

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, January. 7, 2021. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

House will move to impeach Trump if he doesn't resign 'immediately', says Pelosi

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar sentenced UN proscribed terrorist Lakhvi to five years of rigorous imprisonment each on three counts with a fine of PKR 100,000 (approximately USD 620) each on three counts. (Photo:PTI)

Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT commander Lakhvi gets 5-year jail term



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT commander Lakhvi gets 5-year jail term

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar sentenced UN proscribed terrorist Lakhvi to five years of rigorous imprisonment each on three counts with a fine of PKR 100,000 (approximately USD 620) each on three counts. (Photo:PTI)

Seven killed, 26 injured as blast rips apart Peshawar seminary

Pakistani security personnel (Representative Image) (Photo : AFP)

Pak court asks Sharif to appear before it to avoid being declared proclaimed offender

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP File)

A look at Myanmar's election and Suu Kyi's expected victory

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) arrives to cast an advance vote at a polling station in Naypyidaw on October 29, 2020. (AFP)

Pakistan leader likely to be booked for treason over Abhinandan remarks

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. (Twitter/@AbdulRe81179573)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham