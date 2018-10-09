search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Pakistan rattles sabre, test fires nuclear missile

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Oct 9, 2018, 3:08 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2018, 3:30 am IST
President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have conveyed their appreciation.
A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, the launch was conducted by Army Strategic Forces Command and was aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command.
 A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, the launch was conducted by Army Strategic Forces Command and was aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful Training Launch of the Ghauri Missile System, that can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a distance of 1300 kilometers.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, the launch was conducted by Army Strategic Forces Command and was aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command.

 

The launch was witnessed by Army Strategic Forces Command Commander Lieutenant General Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, senior officers from the strategic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

The Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces. The launch consolidates Pakistan's nuclear capability which is aimed at peace and stability through a credible deterrence regime, said the military statement.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have conveyed their appreciation.

B03

Tags: ghauri missile system, nuclear missile




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Consistent decline in sperm quality may lead to extinction of the human race

Researchers are saying that more men may become infertile (Photo: AFP)
 

Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on allegations against his Super 30 director Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl with Anand Kumar, the mathematician on whom ‘Super 30’ is based and lead actor Hrithik Roshan.
 

2018 Tata Tigor pics surface before launch

It’s slated to launch on 10 October but the images have already been leaked on the internet.
 

MS Dhoni asked Rohit Sharma to hand me Asia Cup trophy: Khaleel Ahmed

Despite playing only two games against minnows Hong Kong and Afghanistan, things were not going well for the left-arm speedster on his debut. (Photo: AP)
 

Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer

Paul Romer is an economist who is also the pioneer of endogenous growth theory (Photo: AFP/YouTube)
 

Expert reveals why cold weather conditions make penises look smaller

weather can even cause men to take longer to get an orgasm (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Nawaz Sharif, Dawn journalist appear in Pak court over 26/11 interview

Former Pakistan premiers Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, along with prominent journalist for Dawn newspaper Cyril Almeida, appeared before the full bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday. (Photo: File)

Pak opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif arrested in 2 corruption cases

Shahbaz, 67, is the younger brother of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: File | AFP)

Girl wants dad’s name out of documents

The SC inquired if an individual’s maternal name could be used on documents in cases where the father is absent. (Representional Image)

China detains, frees tax-evading top actress

Fan Bingbing

Pakistan takes U-turn; says Saudi won't be part of CPEC

The CPEC is the flagship project of the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a pet project of President Xi Jinping aimed at enhancing China's influence around the world through China-funded infrastructure projects. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham