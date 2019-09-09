World Neighbours 09 Sep 2019 'Cat filter' acciden ...
'Cat filter' accidentally used in Pakistan ministers' live broadcast goes viral

Published Sep 9, 2019, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 3:11 pm IST
Screen grabs of the live stream have been shared widely on social media, much to the humiliation of Yousafzai and his colleagues.
As Yousafzai spoke, the comical filter superimposed pink ears and whiskers on his face, and that of other officials sitting beside him. (Photo: Screengrab)
 As Yousafzai spoke, the comical filter superimposed pink ears and whiskers on his face, and that of other officials sitting beside him. (Photo: Screengrab)

Islamabad: A Pakistani politician’s live-streamed press conference descended into farce when a cat filter was switched on by mistake. Shaukat Yousafzai was briefing journalists when the setting was accidentally turned on.

Facebook users watching the video live commented on the gaffe, but Yousafzai carried on unaware of his feline features, reported BBC.

 

As Yousafzai spoke, the comical filter superimposed pink ears and whiskers on his face, and that of other officials sitting beside him.

"I wasn't the only one - two officials sitting along me were also hit by the cat filter," Yousafzai told AFP news agency.

However, the video posted on official Facebook page of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was deleted minutes after the press conference.

Screen grabs of the live stream have been shared widely on social media, much to the humiliation of Yousafzai and his colleagues.

...
