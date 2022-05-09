World Neighbours 09 May 2022 Lanka crisis: Prime ...
World, Neighbours

Lanka crisis: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa may offer resignation today

PTI
Published May 9, 2022, 12:15 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 12:15 pm IST
Rajapaksa was hooted and catcalled by the angry public who are on the streets demanding fuel, cooking gas and an end to power cuts
Activists stage a mock ritual to exorcise demons outside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa while demanding the resignations of Mahinda and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's crippling economic crisis, in Colombo (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
 Activists stage a mock ritual to exorcise demons outside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa while demanding the resignations of Mahinda and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's crippling economic crisis, in Colombo (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Colombo: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa may offer to stand down as the prime minister on Monday, political sources said, as pressure mounts on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.

Rajapaksa, 76, under intense pressure from within his own Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) ranks to resign was gathering his supporters to apply counterpressure not to stand down.

 

His younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, though wanting his resignation had not directly conveyed his wish. The President wants his resignation enabling him to go for a government of national unity, an interim arrangement till the present economic crisis could be dealt with, sources said.

He may not offer direct resignation," Dayasiri Jayasekera, a ruling coalition dissident told PTI.

What I feel is he would say I have no responsibility for the present crisis, so no reasons for me to resign," Jayasekera said, adding that he would put the ball on Gotabaya Rajapaksa's court as if to say sack me if you want.

 

Despite mounting pressure, Gotabaya, 72, and Prime Minister Mahinda have refused to quit office.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Rajapaksa clan strongman, faced public wrath on Sunday in the sacred city of Anuradhapura. He was hooted and catcalled by the angry public who are on the streets demanding fuel, cooking gas and an end to power cuts.

The protesters want the entire Rajapaksa family to quit politics and return what they alleged stolen assets of the country.

The powerful Buddhist Clergy too had pressured the resignation of the prime minister and the Cabinet to pave the way for an interim government.

 

On Sunday, Sri Lanka's main Opposition SJB said that it has rejected an offer by embattled President Gotabaya to its leader Sajith Premadasa to head an interim government, amid continued political uncertainty in the country which is now under a state of emergency.

Jayasekera said the dissident group's 11 party alliance would hold further talks on Monday on ways to end the crisis.

He was hopeful of the interim government formation should Mahinda Rajapaksa resign.

The public protests gain momentum every day as petrol and gas queues get longer. The prospect of extending the current number of hours for power cuts is also looming.

 

On Sunday, extensive talks were held in the initiative by the lawyers' body, Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL). They advocate a unity government limited to a cabinet of 15 members for a period of 18 months during which a plethora of constitutional reforms is to take place.

In a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, President Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight. This is the second emergency declared in just over a month.

The economic crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

 

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.

...
Tags: sri lanka economic crisis, mahinda rajapaksa, sri lankan president gotabaya rajapaksa
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo


Latest From World

Sri Lankans block an intersection demanding cooking gas cylinders in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP)

India rubbishes report of Sri Lanka using Line of Credit to import water cannons

Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol during shelling, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP /Alexei Alexandrov)

Last women and children evacuated from Ukrainian steel mill

Many women already wear the burqa in rural areas. (Representational Image/ AP)

Wear all-covering burqa, Taliban tells Afghan women

US employers announced 24,286 cuts in April, a 14% increase from the 21,387 tracked in March and up 6% from the 22,913 cuts monitored in April 2021, the firm's latest monthly report showed. (Bloomberg/File)

US job cuts up in April for 2nd month in row as employers assess risks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

World Bank ready to provide emergency support to Sri Lanka: Report

A member of Sri Lanka's opposition political party National People's Power waves country's national flag as he participates in an anti-government protest rally in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

India rubbishes report of Sri Lanka using Line of Credit to import water cannons

Sri Lankans block an intersection demanding cooking gas cylinders in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP)

Beijing Covid spike prompts mass testing, panic buying

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a mural in Beijing, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Sri Lankan Prez sacks brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa

Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP)

Sri Lanka declares public emergency amidst protests over economic crisis

A Sri Lankan man shouts anti government slogans during a protest outside Sri Lankan president's private residence on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP /Eranga Jayawardena)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->