Herat: A blast from explosives placed on a motorbike killed at least six people, including four children, and wounded nine other children in Herat province in western Afghanistan, a government official said.

The explosion happened near a mosque in Shindand district, Jilani Farhad, a spokesman for Herat's governor said.