search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Won’t allow airing of Indian content as it 'damages our culture': Pak chief justice

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2019, 8:06 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 8:06 pm IST
Pak media regulator on Tuesday directed all channels not to air TV dramas containing 'intimate moments between couples' or 'bed scenes'.
'Such content is not only distressing for viewers but is also against commonly accepted standards of decency,' PEMRA said in a notification. (Representational Image | AP)
 'Such content is not only distressing for viewers but is also against commonly accepted standards of decency,' PEMRA said in a notification. (Representational Image | AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan's Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court will not allow Indian content to be shown on Pakistani TV channels as it "damages our culture".

Chief Justice Nisar made the remarks while hearing an appeal filed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against a high court's decision to ban the broadcast of Indian content on TV channels in Pakistan, Dawn reported.

 

PEMRA's counsel Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri informed the three-member bench, led by the chief justice, that foreign content had been banned on court orders before a high court issued a stay order against it.

Saleem Baig, the chairman of the PEMRA, told the court that 65 per cent of the content shown on Filmazia channel is foreign and that the number at times goes as high as 80 per cent, the paper said.

At this, the chief justice said, "We will not allow Indian content to be aired on (Pakistani) channels". PEMRA counsel informed the chief justice that "Filmazia is not a news channel but is an entertainment channel; it does not do any propaganda."

"It is, however, damaging our culture," the top judge replied.

Nisar observed that the Pakistan Broadcasters Association's counsel Faisal Siddiqui was not present in the court. "We cannot pass a judgement without hearing him," he said.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned till the first week of February.

In 2016, PEMRA had imposed a complete ban on airing Indian content on local television and FM radio channels. The decision was largely seen as a tit-for-tat move after similar actions were taken by some channels and the entertainment industry in India against Pakistani content and artists.

In 2017, the Lahore High Court had lifted the PEMRA-imposed ban, declaring it null and void as the federal government had no objections regarding the same.

In October 2018, the apex court reinstated the ban on the transmission of Indian content on local television channels, setting aside the Lahore High Court orders.

On Tuesday, the media regulator of the conservative Muslim-majority country directed all channels not to air television dramas containing "intimate moments between couples" or "bed scenes".

"Indecent scenes/dialogues/extramarital relations, violence, inappropriate dressing, rape scenes, caressing, bed scenes, use of drugs and alcohol, intimate moments between couples are being glamourised in utter disregard to Pakistani culture and values," PEMRA said.

"Such content is not only distressing for viewers but is also against the commonly accepted standards of decency," it said in a notification.

The directive comes after viewers slammed content shown in dramas which are depicting indecent scenes, extramarital relations, violence, inappropriate dressing, rape scenes, use of drugs and alcohol and physical intimacy, it said.

The notification said that PEMRA has been receiving massive public complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), PEMRA Complaints Call Center and Feedback System as well as through social media and Whatsapp.

"All TV channels are, therefore, required to stop airing such contents in dramas and produce content in consonance with the socio-cultural norms as per aspiration of the Pakistani society," it added.

...
Tags: pakistan supreme court, pemra
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Chinese military equips troops in Tibet with mobile howitzers: report

The induction of the mobile howitzers followed the move by the PLA to put into service the light-weight battle tank, which was tested by its military during exercises in Tibet held at the peak of the Doklam standoff. (Representational Image | AFP)

Court indefinitely postpone's Nawaz Sharif’s hearing in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

Voting ends in Bangladesh election; 12 killed in poll-related violence

A Bangladeshi polling official helps a woman to place her finger on a biometric reader for verification before casting her vote at a polling station in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

2 killed in clashes as Bangladesh votes, Sheikh Hasina likely to win 4th term

Bangladeshi security personnel stand guard as women line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Dhaka on Dec 30. (Photo: AP)

Voting begins in Bangladesh election, Sheikh Hasina seeks fourth term as PM

'People will cast their vote for Awami League to ensure the win of pro-Liberation forces,' Hasina said. (Photo: File | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham