search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Imran tacitly acknowledges Mumbai 26/11 attack originated from Pak soil

ANI
Published Dec 8, 2018, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2018, 1:46 pm IST
Pak PM said he has asked for status of the case which is being heard in an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan.
Khan, who has spoken about Pakistan taking two steps for peace for every step taken by India, said his government wants to prosecute those involved in the 'act of terror' as it is in Islamabad's interest to resolve the matter. (Photo: File)
 Khan, who has spoken about Pakistan taking two steps for peace for every step taken by India, said his government wants to prosecute those involved in the 'act of terror' as it is in Islamabad's interest to resolve the matter. (Photo: File)

Islamabad/Washington: Pakistan wants "something done about the bombers of Mumbai", its Prime Minister Imran Khan has said while tacitly acknowledging that the attack of November 2008 originated from the Pakistani soil.

Khan, who has spoken about Pakistan taking two steps for peace for every step taken by India, said his government wants to prosecute those involved in the "act of terror" as it is in "Islamabad's interest to resolve the matter.

 

The Pakistan Prime Minister said he has asked for the status of the case which is being heard in an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan.

On November 26, 2008, 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists sailed into Mumbai and attacked multiple places in the city, including the iconic Taj Hotel.

In the coordinated attacks which shook the entire world, 166 people were killed and 300 injured.

"We also want something done about the bombers of Mumbai. I have asked our government to find out the status of the case. Resolving that case is in our interest because it was an act of terrorism," Khan said in an interview to the Washington Post, his first to a foreign publication.

He stated this when asked about the prosecution of the perpetrators of the audacious attacks and the release of LeT's operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

The trial, underway in an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan against seven activists, has made little headway in the last 10 years as the Pakistani establishment has been claiming lack of enough evidence against them.

India, which has provided a number of dossiers of evidence, has been maintaining that the bilateral relations cannot improve until Pakistan punishes all those involved in the crime.

India has particularly been pushing for action against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, who has been roaming freely in Pakistan despite being declared as an international terrorist.

The Narendra Modi government has emphasised that terror and talks cannot go together.

In his interview, Khan expressed hope that talks with India would resume after the Lok Sabha elections due by May next year.

"Let's hope that after the election is over, we can again resume talks with India," he said.

...
Tags: imran khan, 26/11 mumbai attack, let, hafiz saeed, modi government
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Book review: Voice of the Runes by Manjiri Prabhu, chilling tale of love and deceit

An honorary invitee, Re Parker is swept into a torrent of mystery and intrigue when the HOD of the rune department Prof Heinz drops dead
 

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

Slated to hit the stands on 11 December 2018, the book has spine-chilling stories that dissects the anatomy of crime.
 

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

In a study involving mice, researchers found that their strongest peptide could completely eliminate Pseudomonas aeruginosa. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli introduces One8 Fragrances, his maiden foray into realm of scents

One8 Fragrances is a culmination of all the unfamiliar characteristics of Virat’s personality.
 

With Christmas round the corner, here are 5 apps to throw perfect weekend party

There are number of things that one needs to take care of such as date, menu, music, convenience and what not. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are lifestyle changes one should incorporate for a healthy heart

Here are ways one can go beyond good exercise and diets to take care of their heart. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

US President Donald Trump seeks Pakistan help on Taliban

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: PTI)

Sri Lanka court suspends Mahinda Rajapakse's powers as PM

A majority of legislators asked the court last week to intervene, saying Rajapakse remained in office despite parliament passing motions against him. (Photo: File)

Kartarpur corridor: US welcomes Indo-Pak efforts to increase people-to-people ties

The route along the India-Pakistan border is three kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Once opened, it would allow Sikh pilgrims a direct access to the historic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev died in 1539. (Photo: Youtube | Screengrab)

Sri Lanka: Ousted PM Wickeremesinghe wins control of key panel in Parliament

The Speaker named five members from United National Front (UNF) of Wickeremesinghe, and one each from the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP). (Photo: File | AP)

3 terrorists who attacked Chinese consulate in Karachi killed: report

The compound of the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan on Friday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham