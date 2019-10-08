World Neighbours 08 Oct 2019 Shah Mehmood Qureshi ...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi claims India trying to push Pakistan on FATF blacklist

PTI
Published Oct 8, 2019, 11:04 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2019, 11:04 am IST
His comments came in the wake of the recent remarks by Rajnath Singh that the FATF can any time blacklist the neighbouring country.
Qureshi said this in an interview with BBC Urdu days after the Asia Pacific Group (APG) of FATF released its much-awaited 228-page 'Mutual Evaluation Report' on Saturday. (Photo: FIle)
Islamabad: Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday claimed that India was trying to push his country on the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Qureshi said this in an interview with BBC Urdu days after the Asia Pacific Group (APG) of FATF released its much-awaited 228-page 'Mutual Evaluation Report' on Saturday.

 

The report came days ahead of the key FATF plenary meeting which will give its decision on Pakistan's 'grey list' status.

Pakistan was placed on the grey list by the Paris-based watchdog in June last year and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019 or face the risk of being placed on the blacklist with Iran and North Korea.

"India has been opposing Pakistan in the FATF and there is no secret about its intention to push Pakistan on the blacklist," Qureshi said.

He said the world was satisfied with the progress made by Pakistan on addressing the concerns of the FATF.

When asked if Prime Minister Imran Khan had sought the support of the US during his meeting with President Donald Trump last month, Qureshi said America was aware of Pakistan's point of view.

"America knows about our positions and I hope while understanding it, they (Americans) will cooperate with us. I think they (Americans) should support Pakistan after the progress made and steps taken by Pakistan,” he said.

He claimed that Pakistan made a lot of efforts to follow the commitments made with the FATF and hoped that Islamabad would be able to satisfy the FATF.

His comments came in the wake of the recent remarks by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that the FATF can any time blacklist the neighbouring country.

 

Tags: shah mehmood qureshi, fatf, rajnath singh, pakistan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


