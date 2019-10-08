Pakistan fails to curb terror funding

APG released its much-awaited 228-page ‘Mutual Evaluation Report’ on Saturday, days ahead of the key FATF plenary meeting in Paris which will decide whether Pakistan should be blacklisted.

New Delhi/Islamabad: In another move that could bring Pakistan closer to blacklisting by anti-terror financing global watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this month or see it remain on the grey list at the very least, a report by the Asia Pacific Group (APG) on Money Launder-ing, has shown that Pakistan has fared poorly in taking action against terrorism emanating from its soil, particularly when it comes to taking action against global terrorist and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Islamabad has apparently complied with just one of the 40 recommendations set by the FATF at the time of the country’s inclusion in the FATF’s grey list in June last year. According to the report, out of FATF’s 40 recommendations on curbing money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, Pakistan was fully compliant only on one, largely compliant on nine, partially compliant on 26 and non-compliant on four recommendations, according to Pakistani media reports.

