World Neighbours 08 Oct 2019 Pakistan fails to cu ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistan fails to curb terror funding

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Oct 8, 2019, 12:33 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2019, 12:33 am IST
Islamabad has apparently complied with just one of the 40 recommendations set by the FATF.
APG released its much-awaited 228-page ‘Mutual Evaluation Report’ on Saturday, days ahead of the key FATF plenary meeting in Paris which will decide whether Pakistan should be blacklisted.
 APG released its much-awaited 228-page ‘Mutual Evaluation Report’ on Saturday, days ahead of the key FATF plenary meeting in Paris which will decide whether Pakistan should be blacklisted.

New Delhi/Islamabad: In another move that could bring Pakistan closer to blacklisting by anti-terror financing global watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this month or see it remain on the grey list at the very least, a report by the Asia Pacific Group (APG) on Money Launder-ing, has shown that Pakistan has fared poorly in taking action against terrorism emanating from its soil, particularly when it comes to taking action against global terrorist and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Islamabad has apparently complied with just one of the 40 recommendations set by the FATF at the time of the country’s inclusion in the FATF’s grey list in June last year. According to the report, out of FATF’s 40 recommendations on curbing money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, Pakistan was fully compliant only on one, largely compliant on nine, partially compliant on 26 and non-compliant on four recommendations, according to Pakistani media reports.

 

APG released its much-awaited 228-page ‘Mutual Evaluation Report’ on Saturday, days ahead of the key FATF plenary meeting in Paris which will decide whether Pakistan should be blacklisted.

...
Tags: asia pacific group


Latest From World

Gregg Semenza

3 scientists find how cells use oxygen, get Nobel

Photo: Representational image

10 killed in attack on bus in east Afghanistan: Government official

Photo: Representational image

Indian-origin Singaporean judge joins Brunei Supreme Court

The Taliban officials spoke on condition of anonymity, citing what they described as the sensitive nature of the issue, the paper cited a RFE/RL report. (Representational Image)

Afghan Taliban says it released 3 Indian hostages in prisoner swap deal: report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan took no action against Hafiz Saeed: FATF in setback for Imran govt

The observations are a major blow to Pakistan which faces the threat of being placed under the FATF's

Nepal's Lower House speaker resigns over rape accusations

On Sunday evening, the victim alleged that Mahara raped her in her rented flat in Tinkune, Kathmandu when her husband was not at home. (Photo: ANI)

Police case against students for protesting at Imran Khan rally: report

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan can’t take issue of Kashmir to ICJ: Pakistan’s Law Ministry

The Foreign Minister said public life in Pakistan Administrated Kashmir is free, while around four thousand Kashmiris have been detained in Kashmir by the Indian forces. (Photo: AP)

Jammu & Kashmir escalation may lead to unimaginable fallout: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham